Loss at Columbus Knots Playoff Series

Published on November 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati fell 4-0 to Columbus Crew in Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series Sunday night at Lower.com Field. The decisive third game of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One series will take place Saturday, November 8 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff time will be announced Monday morning.

The Crew opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a goal from Max Arfsten. FC Cincinnati then went down a man on a 38th minute red card shown to Yuya Kubo. Columbus would tally a goal in the ensuing moments and tack on two in the second half.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

Date: November 2, 2025

Competition: Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Round One, Game 2

Venue: Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio

Attendance: 19,506

Kickoff: 6:42 p.m. ET

Weather: 48 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CLB: 2-2-4

CIN: 0-0-0

CLB - Max Arfsten (Rossi) 33', Dylan Chambost 41', Andrés Herrera (Russell-Rowe, Arfsten) 65', Jacen Russell-Rowe (Arfsten, Amundsen) 69'

CIN - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yuya Kubo, Teenage Hadebe, Miles Robinson (C) (Luca Orellano 63'), Alvas Powell (Gilberto Flores 46'), Ender Echenique, Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha (Obinna Nwobodo 70'), Evander (Ayoub Jabbari 77'), Brenner, Kévin Denkey (Lukas Engel 46')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gerardo Valenzuela, Kei Kamara, Tah Brian Anunga

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CLB: Patrick Schulte, Max Arfsten, Malte Amundsen, Steven Moreira (Rudy Camacho 81'), Andrés Herrera (Lassi Lappalainen 70'), Darlington Nagbe (C), Dylan Chambost (Dániel Gazdag 70'), Sean Zawadzki, Taha Habroune (Amar Sejdic 81'), Hugo Picard, Diego Rossi (Jacen Russell-Rowe 61')

Substitutes not used: Evan Bush, Ibrahim Aliyu, Yevhen Cheberko, Cesar Ruvalcaba

Head Coach: Wilfried Nancy

STATS SUMMARY: CLB/CIN

Shots: 19 / 1

Shots on Goal: 9 / 0

Saves: 0 /5

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 10

Offside: 4 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Yuya Kubo (Yellow Card) 7'

CIN - Miles Robinson (Yellow Card) 30'

CIN - Yuya Kubo (Red Card) 38'

CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 74'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Ast. Referees: Nick Uranga, Ian McKay

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Tim Ford

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert







