Timbers Force Game 3 with 3-2 Penalty-Kick Shootout Win Over San Diego FC at Providence Park

Published on November 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers defeated San Diego FC in a penalty-kick shootout tonight at Providence Park following a 2-2 draw in regulation to force the Best-of-3 Series to a Game 3. Designated Player Kristoffer Velde opened the scoring for Portland in the 18th minute, but the visitors would take a 2-1 lead six minutes into the second half. Rookie Gage Guerra provided the equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time to push the match into a penalty-kick shootout, where Portland emerged victorious 3-2 to send the series back to San Diego.

Big Game Players

Kristoffer Velde and Antony have combined for goal contributions in back-to-back games for Portland. Velde scored his second goal for the club - and of the playoffs - with his 18th minute strike, assisted by Antony. Antony's assist is his second ever in the postseason and ninth of the 2025 MLS campaign to lead all Timbers. Rookie forward Gage Guerra rose to the occasion, burying a stoppage-time header to equalize the match and force the penalty-kick shootout in his first MLS postseason appearance. Ariel Lassiter delivered the equalizing cross, his second assist in as many playoff games with Portland this season. Both Guerra and Lassiter entered the match as second-half substitutes.

Game 3 Forced

The Portland Timbers have forced a decisive Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 series after their 3-2 PK shootout win in Game 2. Portland will now travel back to San Diego for the third and final match in the series on Nov. 9. The Timbers dropped Game 1 in San Diego on Oct. 26, suffering a 2-1 defeat while playing down a man for the final 24 minutes of the match.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Kristoffer Velde (Antony, James Pantemis), 18th minute: Antony controlled a long ball from goalkeeper James Pantemis in the left side of the box and laid it off for Kristoffer Velde, who took a touch and drove a shot into the right side of goal.

SD - Ahmal Pellegrino (Corey Baird), 45+12 minute: Ahmal Pellegrino received a pass in the semi-circle at the top of the box and delivered a right-footed shot into the right side of the goal.

SD - Hirving Lozano, 51st minute: Hirving Lozano cleaned up a rebound on a Portland save and tapped the ball into goal.

POR - Gage Guerra (Ariel Lassiter), 90+8 minute: Ariel Lassiter sent a cross into the six-yard box where Gage Guerra rose above the defense to head the ball into the top-right corner.

Notes

Following tonight's result, the Timbers are 12-8-8 all time in the playoffs.

Kristoffer Velde scored his second goal for the Timbers.

Velde has scored for Portland in back-to-back matches.

The tally marked Velde's fourth goal contribution in 11 games for Portland.

Antony registered his second assist of the postseason.

It marked Antony's ninth assist of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Nine assists in 2025 is a team-high for Antony.

Notably, Antony has provided an assist in consecutive games.

Goalkeeper James Pantemis registered his first career assist tonight.

Gage Guerra scored his first MLS goal tonight.

It marked Guerra's second goal for the Timbers across all competitions.

Ariel Lassiter provided the game-equalizing assist.

It marks Lassiter's second assist in the 2025 playoffs.

Diego Chara started in his 25th postseason game for Portland, the most of any Timber in club history.

With the result, Portland forces Game 3 in San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 9, at Snapdragon Stadium.

The regulation time or penalty-kick shootout winner in Game 3 will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

NextGame

Next up, the Timbers and San Diego FC will face-off in a decisive Game 3 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff for the third and final match of the series at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, is to be determined.Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribersas well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and LaGranD1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (No. 8 seed) vs. San Diego FC (No. 1 seed)

November 1, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F PKs

Portland Timbers 1 1 2 (3)

San Diego FC 1 1 2 (2)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Velde (Antony, Pantemis), 18

SD: Pellegrino (Baird), 45+12

SD: Lozano, 51

POR: Guerra (Lassiter), 90+8

Shootout Summary:

1 SD: Dreyer - Goal

1 POR: Mora - Goal

2 SD: Lozano - Goal

2 POR: Paredes - Saved

3 SD: Valakari - Miss

3 POR: Fernandez - Saved

4 SD: Ingvartsen - Miss

4 POR: Velde - Goal

5 SD: Tverskov - Miss

5 POR: Antony - Goal

Misconduct Summary:

SD: McVey (caution), 43

POR: Kelsy (caution), 45

POR: Velde (caution), 52

POR: Chara (caution), 62

SD: McNair (caution), 72

SD: Lozano (caution), 82

POR: Zuparic (caution), 90+5

Lineups:

POR:GKPantemis, D Mosquera (Smith, 68, Guerra, 88), D Surman, DZuparic, D K. Miller (Lassiter, 79), M Chara ©,M Da Costa (Fernandez, 60), M Ayala (Paredes, 60), F Velde, F Kelsy (Mora, 69), F Antony

Substitutes Not Used: GKCrépeau, D E. Miller, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Velde, 7);SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Velde, 2);FOULS: 21 (Zuparic, 6);OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

SD: GK Dos Santos (Sisniega, 29), D Pilcher (McNair, 64), D McVey, D Duah, D Bombino (Negri, 50), M Tverskov ©, M Valakari, M Godoy (De La Torre, 70), M Pellegrino (Ingvartsen, 69), M Dreyer, M Bair (Lozano, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: M Soma, F Mighten, F Vasquez

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Lozano, 3) ;SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Lozano, 3);FOULS: 15 (McVey, 3);OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2

Referee:Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees:Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfa

Fourth Official:Marcos DeOliveira II

VAR:Geoff Gamble

Attendance:19,260

