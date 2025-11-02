Seattle Area Celebrates Sounders FC Ahead of Monday's Match vs. Minnesota in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on November 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Ahead of Monday's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs matchup between Sounders FC and Minnesota United FC on the Emerald Queen Caino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM), Seattle institutions are showing their unrivaled support of soccer in the region with a variety of civic activations around town this weekend.

After falling in Game 1 on the road via penalty shootout on Monday, October 27, the Rave Green return home for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 series and look to force a decisive Game 3, which would be played on Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field (kickoff time to be announced at a later date, if necessary).

Fans can see Sounders pride reflected around the city ahead of the club's match in the following ways.

COMMUNITY ACTIVATIONS

At Pike Place Market, the famous Pike Place Fish Market fishmongers are supporting their local club by donning Sounders FC gear on Sunday, November 2.

LIGHTING ACTIVATIONS

The Seattle Mariners support their neighbors by changing T-Mobile Park's magenta lighting to Rave Green on Monday, November 3. Additionally, the statues of Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez, located outside the ballpark near First Avenue and Edgar Martinez Drive, will wear Sounders FC "Anniversary Kit" jerseys on Monday, November 3.

The Seattle Convention Center lights up green and blue for the club on Sunday, November 2.

The Seattle Great Wheel at Pier 57 is putting on a green lightshow for the waterfront on Sunday, November 2 and Monday, November 3.

The Allen Institute, founded by late Sounders FC Owner and Seattle visionary Paul Allen, lights green on Monday, November 3.

Lumen Field and its recognizable arches are scheduled to light Rave Green in support of the home team on Sunday, November 2 and Monday, November 3.

The 520 Bridge is lighting its sentinels green for the club throughout the weekend and on Monday, November 3.

Sounders FC entered the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference and faces fourth-seeded Minnesota United FC in the Round One Best-of-3 series. Game 2 of the series is slated for Monday, November 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, Game 3 will be played in Minnesota on Saturday, November 8, with the exact time to be announced at a later date.







