Minnesota United Claims Game 1 in Shootout Win over Seattle Sounders FC

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United opened its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Monday night at Allianz Field, following a scoreless draw in 90 minutes of regulation. Behind crucial saves from goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and composed finishes from the spot, the Loons secured a 3-2 shootout win to take Game 1 in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series. Minnesota now heads to Seattle for Game 2, set for Monday, November 3, at 9:45 p.m. CT at Lumen Field.

5' - Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Paul Rothrock earned a free kick on the left flank of the 18-yard box. Albert Rusnák stepped up to take the kick that made contact with Yéimar Gómez Andrade. Andrade redirected the header that went just over the crossbar.

9' - Minnesota United created their first dangerous opportunity of the night through South African winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane. The play began with a give-and-go sequence in the middle third between Robin Lod and Hlongwane. Lod sent a through ball into space, allowing Hlongwane to carry it into the attacking third, where he found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Stefan Frei. As he entered the six-yard box, Hlongwane took a right-footed shot, but his attempt went just wide of the left post.

17' - The Loons continued to be a threat this time through a long-range shot from Nectarios Triantis. After a long throw-in from Michael Boxall, Joaquín Pereyra obtained possession near the top of the penalty area, where he settled the ball and made a short pass to Triantis. Triantis then took a one-touch shot that went wide of the left post.

18' - Moments later, Alex Roldan had an off-the-line clearance after Joseph Rosales, sitting on the right flank near the corner, made a back heel pass to Pereyra. Pereyra played a short pass to Hlongwane inside the penalty box, where he made an attempt that was cleared by Roldan.

20' - Rosales and Lod played a series of give-and-go on the right flank. Rosales then carried near the 18-yard box and then attempted a left-footed long-range shot that went wide of the second post.

22' - Rusnák delivered a corner kick that found Cristian Roldán positioned near the top of the six-yard box. Roldán's header was cleared off the line by Nicolás Romero, who controlled the ball with his chest before heading it further away from danger. The play was ultimately cleared by captain Boxall.

30' - The Sounders found an opportunity near the target with Rothrock. Rusnák played a short pass to Jordan Morris, who then sent a through ball for Rothrock near the top of the penalty box. Rothrock took a one-touch shot that went just wide of the right post.

54' - Dayne St. Clair made a crucial save to keep the game level. He was forced to dive to his left after Jesús Ferreira received possession in the middle third and played a give-and-go with Rusnák. Rusnák then sent a through ball to Ferreira inside the penalty area, where the forward took a left-footed shot, forcing St. Clair to make a crucial stop.

67'- After a long throw in from Boxall, the ball got redirected by Alex Roldan inside the penalty box. The header went just wide of the first post.

80' - St. Clair continued to play a crucial role for Minnesota after Obed Vargas flicked the ball forward to Jordan Morris. Morris carried it into the attacking third and into the penalty area before playing a pass to Danny Musovski making a run into the six-yard box. Musovski's close-range attempt was denied by St. Clair, who made himself big and deflected the shot out for a corner.

90' - Argentine midfielder Pereyra stepped up to take a free kick near the top of the penalty area. His direct attempt curled just wide of the left post.

GOAL SUMMARY

None

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

MIN

Kelvin Yeboah - goal

Nectarios Triantis - goal

Joaquín Pereyra - goal

Julian Gressel - missed

SEA

Albert Rusnák - goal

Alex Roldan - saved

Jackson Ragen - goal

Cristian Roldan - missed

Danny Leyva - missed

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Dayne St. Clair (caution) - 10'

MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (caution) - 30'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 65'

MIN - Nectarios Triantis (caution) - 83'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) - 90'+3'

NOTABLE STATS

50 - Tonight's playoff match marks midfielder Joaquín Pereyra's 50th club appearance across all competitions since joining Minnesota United.

10 - Tonight's playoff match against Seattle Sounders FC marks Robin Lod's and Michael Boxall's 10th playoff match with Minnesota United.

ATTENDANCE: 16,945

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Nectarios Triantis

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall©, Jefferson Diaz (Julian Gressel 90' + 6'); M Joseph Rosales (Kelvin Yeboah 71'), Nectarios Triantis, Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp (Owen Gene 82'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane; F Robin Lod (Hassani Dotson 71')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D DJ Taylor, Morris Duggan; M Dominik Fitz; F Mamadou Dieng

Seattle Sounders FC XI: GK Stefan Frei ©; D Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Yéimar Gomez Andrade, Alex Roldan; M Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 81'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva 90' +3'), Jesus Ferreira (Danny Musovski 72'); F Jordan Morris

Substitutes Not Used: GK Andrew Thomas; D Jonathan Bell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; M João Paulo Mior; F Reed Baker-Whiting, Osaze De Rosario

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

11.03.2025 | Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs | Game 2 of the Round One Best-of-3 series

9:45 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On his words to the team going into the second half...

"Happier with the first half from the second half, I would say. It felt, as you have alluded to, it felt more back and forth. In the first half, we gave as good as we've got, we created some really good chances, not least the moment for the penalty. We looked to [be a] threat in the ways that we typically are a threat, but that fizzled out in the second half unfortunately. We were very reliant on real discipline, a real desperation to keep the ball out of the back of the net, a collective will to get over the line and ultimately a real belief in what we do to make life difficult for teams and why we are where we are I suppose after 34 games in the League, a good [Lamar Hunt U.S. Open] Cup run and hopefully a deep run into the [2025 MLS] playoffs. It wasn't spectacular but it was effective and we ultimately got what we wanted."

On going into a penalty kick shootout...

"You can pick up on it with some of the characters that we've got, we've got guys that are showmen to an extent. With Dayne [St. Clair] I think loves those moments, I don't think you'll find a guy who's more in his element than penalty shootouts at Allianz [Field] than Dayne. He's really expectant of himself in those moments and then the other guys largely did what was required of them. It's not easy, they're horrible situations to be in for coaches, for players, you need players with real steel and real determination, and real self-belief and we've showed that across a number of them but obviously none more so than Dayne and he does make life really difficult for the penalty takers."

On his thoughts on not receiving a penalty kick in the first half...

"Clean, as clear cut a penalty as I've seen not given over the course of this year. I'd be amazed if 99 referees out of 100 don't look at that for five seconds and think that's a penalty. It's a real shame in a sense because you have to be able to trust officials in those moments that you're going to get stuff like that particularly with VAR these days. I'm glad I can stand here as the winning coach because with that not being the case, that would have been a real tough pill to swallow."

On how the team effectively shut down Jordan Morris...

"We weren't pleased with the number of chances we gave away. But I would say, by largely were half chances that didn't feel like we gave away minus perhaps maybe one at the end, big, clean-cut chances. We were always in a position where we were defending with good numbers, we were defending with good pressure on the ball around the top of the box. I think Jordan Morris looked like a threat in-behind in the opening stages of the game, but we got that right very quickly and adjusted to the extent that he was fairly quiet from that point onwards. But, they are [Seattle Sounders] a really tough team to play against. They finished beneath us and we've had some success against them this year but you look back in MLS history, they come into form at the right time. They've got a really deep squad, they've got some really good players and almost getting better by the week at the moment in terms of availability. So, it's not a small achievement that we've been able to be so competitive and ultimately win the game."

On what he wants to see improve in the next matchup against Seattle Sounders FC...

"What's tough is the chance of context obviously in the second game. I've sort of stressed to the players and when I've spoken to you guys that the Best-of-3 rounds is a really interesting dynamic, you have to make sure you take one game at a time. MLS maybe for than most leagues is one that gives you a very distinct feel at home and away when you account for travel, when you account for going to play at an NFL stadium that feels big there, the pitch feels fast, you really have to defend what feels like big open spaces against a really good team. If they [Seattle Sounders FC] get a good crowd on the day, it's a really hard place to go. I won't read too much into this game when we talk about some of the messages ahead of that last one. But we've got something to go on in the sense that when we went there [Seattle] we played really well early on in the season in difficult circumstances and we were already a good version of ourselves on that day and that is what is required when we go there. It's a very tough matchup in a very tough place to go and they are now fighting for their lives. In the time we've got to make sure we get it done in two."

On what he liked about Kelvin Yeboah converting his penalty kick...

"It's hard not to undue the praise with Kelvin [Yeboah] because he's a phenomenal penalty taker and he's showed up for us on every single occasion. It's been pretty defining for us since he's been here. He's someone who has again in the same way that Dyane [St. Clair] does a real feel for a big moment, it's rare to see two players that are so comfortable being front and center. They absorb a lot of attention and he's showed up again in the way he has every single time he's been called upon, so we're very fortunate to have him in those moments."

On his thoughts on tonight's performance without having a recognized number nine...

"I think anyone who's watched us over the course of the season will be able to appreciate that this isn't an easy spell of the season for us in any way. We are pushing really hard to try and find solutions, we're pushing hard for people to show real adaptability and a willingness to self-sacrifice to an extent. I don't think anyone would have expected that we would have gone into these playoffs feeling phenomenal about the form we are in, the options we have, the way things look in comparison to the way they did a couple months ago. But the one thing I could count on tonight that we would give every once to make sure we carried the game plan out and the players have done that. Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] is a great example of that, Bongi is playing as a number nine where he's played 95 percent of the year as a wingback or a notch higher up, but it was a self-less performance and that's what it needed. Now we have a dressing room full of those characters, so if you're not going into games feeling on top of the world you have to at least look at the dressing room and feel like everyone is going to go to war and they did."

On the overall officiating tonight...

"I don't typically want to dwell too much on the referee's performance but it was justified to probably stand here and be a bit critical of the penalty instant but I did in general feel it was one of the more one sided performances from the officials, but it is far easy to talk about that in the position that I'm in, maybe I'd be speaking different if that wasn't the case."

What are some key moments from this game to improve upon for the second game...

"We were uncharacteristically lacking in real conviction in duels and tackles around the top of the box. As much as we were there in good numbers and we got pressure on the ball to an extent. If you were to watch the last twenty, twenty-five minutes back there were some big moments we missed. Fifty-fifty battles that are so crucial and that's not like us. So for sure that's something that I will pick up on with the players. As the game transpired we found ourselves defending the box for longer than we'd like and in those moments in order to have your share of the game, in order to work your way up the pitch you rely on some composure from the players and personality to take the ball and ability to connect with one another and work your way up the pitch. To make good decisions between counterattacking quickly and not counterattacking and moving up the pitch in a much more connected way and I think we lacked that in the first half. I was really pleased with how we started the second half, we started with a flurry of energy and momentum. Whipped the crowd up really well. We were good on the first, second, third phase of set plays. It felt like it was going to be one of those classic Minnesota performances facing the Wonderwall in the second half. Unfortunately we fizzled out. It had something to do with we were weak where we should have been strong and typically are strong and then we turned the ball over really cheaply. If we are going to go [to Seattle] and not find ourselves in that situation for longer than we would like we certainly have to work on that. I will say when we were [in Seattle] earlier in the season we did a good job of that so we have a reference point."

On the response from the team to a disappointing game on Decision Day...

"There was a silver lining from [the game against the Los Angeles] Galaxy. By design to an extent I am not professing to have foreseen how it has panned out since that point. But we obviously experimented against the Galaxy - we stepped away from a lot of what we have done throughout the season in order to try and force a bit of versatility, adaptability and maybe be pleasantly surprised. I think in some senses then having the opportunity to fall back into what we do so well probably gives the players some comfort. I wasn't then scratching around for some messages for the players to make us a more competitive team coming into this week, it was very easy to fall back on what we have done so far. That was helpful in a sense, a real silver lining. The comfort we have had in our position almost - and this is a failing on our part in some sense - has bred a little bit of that complacency. It has been a perfect storm of being fairly comfortable in terms of home field advantage in the playoffs. As much as all the messaging has been about trying to take the places above us and whatnot, it has been the perfect storm of that situation. The obvious absences and changes to the squad and I am really pleased tonight that we haven't let it fizzle out in the way that maybe it felt we might. Tonight we showed some real steel. Hopefully we have drawn a line now that we can step past and we make sure that between now and the end of the year that we give every ounce and we don't deviate from what has made us such a good team so far."

On if there were any difficulties with set pieces tonight...

"It gets harder and harder to be a really good set piece team in that sense. In spite of that [tonight] we have been phenomenally consistent over the course of the course of the season. We have got a lot of variety, we've got the framework that gives us ways of hurting the opposition in different ways. I can imagine every opposition we face, they will double down on the defensive work. They [opponents] will spend a huge bulk of their prep time thinking about that. So it continually becomes more difficult. I felt tonight, in spite of the fact that there was nothing clean cut, that it gave us momentum, it gave us energy. That connection with the crowd and certainly there will be nothing tonight for Seattle to suggest that we will be anything less than threatening."

GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR

On having another successful penalty kick finish at Allianz Field...

"I think the crowd was incredible and really plays into it. I think I always back myself in those moments and try as much gamesmanship as I can, but I know it necessarily won't always go my way. But, I feel confident in being able to try to throw the shooters off and then save the ones that I can as well. Definitely a nice feeling, but at the same time we know the series isn't over and we need to go and get another win to finish it off. So it's not the same feeling as last time, I would say."

On if there's anything more satisfying than saving a straight-shot penalty kick...

"Any save in a penalty shootout, I'm happy about it, it doesn't matter where he goes. It takes real confidence to stay down the middle and shoot down the middle, too, to be fair, and it's become a lot more of a trend in recent years, and it's something that, as a goalie, we've had to adapt as well. It's not necessarily just saying right or left, it's thinking about the middle now as well."

On his mentality during the shootout, knowing it's just him and the opposing player...

"It's me versus them, and I'm probably one of the most competitive people, and I very rarely get the chance to be able to go one-on-one, or talk to people in the game. So that's something that I really rely on, and I think growing up playing basketball with my friends, you're always shit-talking, you're always doing everything, so moments like that where you can kind of get under their skin, maybe or throw them off. And sometimes you say something and it doesn't work. But that's the benefit of it."

On if he chirps opposing players during the shootouts...

"Oh, I'm saying anything and everything under the sun to try to throw them off. And some guys look at you and don't say anything. Some guys, you can tell that they might be a little bit rattled. But at the same time, I go in with a mindset and with a plan of maybe what I'm going to say or what I'm going to do, depending on certain shooters or things like that. So it's definitely very detailed and sometimes off the cuff as well, what I feel in the moment."

On what he did to throw off Alex Roldán...

"I mean, it started off great because he placed the ball in the wrong spot. So with the new rule, you have to have the majority of the ball [on the spot]. So I was just letting the referee know that the spot is wrong because even if he goes to the side, that could be the difference of a fingertip save or the ball going in that little millisecond of the ball. So I'm trying to make sure the ball is on the spot, and then it allows me to get close to him to say other things as well. In that moment, yeah, I'm saying anything. But for me, it was more so every shooter that I've ever known likes to place the ball and feel comfortable in a spot. So when you force them to readjust and find a new spot, that could play into it."

On the anticipation of staying in the middle of the net of a penalty kick and his strategy going into an attempt like that...

"It's believing in yourself at the same time, if you stay down the middle, you can potentially react. Obviously, the ball is real hard with the way some of these guys are hitting the ball. But I think it's being ready, just because you stay down the middle doesn't mean you're going to save it if he goes down the middle. I've seen guys smash the ball slightly to the right, and you know what I mean? You stay down the middle, but it's not necessarily a save. So I think for me, it's trusting the process and going off what I fully believe and being able to adjust if I need to."

On having the Wonderwall behind his net during a shootout...

"They [the fans] were sensational. I think getting loud when they were taking shots, but finding the balance of when we were taking shots to be able to quiet down, let guys focus, and then as soon as the ball was going in, they were right back onto it. And you feel that pressure building as those guys have to run up or walk up from the halfway line, and you're walking straight into the Wonderwall. I feel like myself in front of them, I almost feel like there's a wall behind me and a wall on the line that no ball's going to go in."

On if he stuck his tongue out during his celebration for Anthony Markanich...

"Honestly, that wasn't something that I planned. I didn't have any celebrations planned today, I think especially because it's Round One. Of course, we want to win, but we know that at the same time, this win means nothing if we don't win the series. It was just something that was a natural reaction in the moment, but yeah, it did kind of come out there."

On the mindset heading into Game 2...

"I said in the huddle before the game that teams hate playing against us when we play our true identity. And that's set pieces, really compact, defending everyone, slowing the game down, playing the game at our tempo. And I'd say probably all the teams would say that we probably play the ugliest, but we love it and we thrive in it, and it was about living our identity. Going back to this formation as well is living that identity and showing and doing what we had success in throughout the year."

On what he said to the referee after Bongokuhle Hlongwane's penalty claim...

"I mean, the fact that I got a yellow card for just saying it's the same consistency because Boxy [Michael Boxall] gets the same push in his back, but because he's the defensive player, he calls it. So, I think from us, from referees, we're always looking for consistency, and we felt like there was a lack of consistency throughout the game because it's hard as a player, because you don't know what's a foul and what's not, and you're trying to waver the line. And of course, some of them are judgment calls. But especially early on, you want to be able to kind of know. And I think for sure, you push a player in the back, it's not an attempt at the ball. So, it would be a red card as well, which obviously would be a huge advantage in the 10th minute or 15th minute or whenever it was. So, just having the consistency and, of course, maybe it didn't rise to the point of VAR in terms of clear and obvious, but you've definitely seen that call go the other way and be given a red card, and that changed the game completely for us."

On his thoughts of the first round and it being a best-of-three series...

"I don't think anyone likes the best-of-three series. If we're going to have multiple games, you'd probably want a home and away. Two legs. It's [MLS] the only place in the world where you play soccer, and it's a best-of-three. And I think that's for the majority of the players. But at the same time, maybe it's a benefit for us now knowing that we've won game one, so we have a little bit of a card in our back pocket. But I think, going into it, people don't really like the idea of it. And maybe, I don't know, that's an MLS decision."

MIDFIELDER NECTARIOS TRIANTIS

On scoring the second penalty in the shootout...

"It's massive for the team and the fans and the club as a whole. Going into Game 2 with the win now, and a win at home is always what you want to start on the best foot forward."

On being nervous when taking the penalty...

"Not really. You practice penalties and all you can do is try your best and try to score the penalty."

On the match going the way he envisioned or hoped...

"I thought it went really well defensively. I think we're really solid. We didn't give up too many chances. We played as a real team today. We had real confidence about us and some days it doesn't go in the back of the net, but if you can prevent it from going into yours, you have every chance to win the game."

On what it means when he says "we played like a real team"...

"The togetherness. I think backing each other up if one person makes a mistake, the next one was there to fix it. So, I think there's a real togetherness today and a real fight for the result."

On what has to be done differently next match to get a victory over Seattle Sounders FC...

"Score a goal. I think that's obviously the thing we had to do today in 90 minutes. I think we have to be more of a threat. I think forward runs, forward thinking, but also having that backbone of a really good defense and solid effort will give us a good shot."

On Dayne St. Clair having a good reputation during penalties, what stood out to Necatrios in tonight's shootout...

"He gives us real confidence knowing that we have a goalkeeper that is so good at penalties and saving them. It gives us a real backing and a real confidence to know that if we score ours, we have a good chance of winning."

On being particular when taking a penalty...

"Yeah. I think everyone is. You just want to make sure it is in the right spot and you feel confident with your hit."

On if it was their defense being strong or was it what MNUFC did offensively that the shots were not going in favor of Minnesota...

"I think it's a bit of both. You have to give credit to Seattle. They were good defensively and they had their tactics and their ways of playing. You do have to give credit to them, but you also have to look at yourself and reflect and go into the game with different ideas and different inventions to try and score."

On the intensity going up in playoffs after only playing a handful of matches in regular play...

"Yeah, 100%. It's all to fight for now. The whole season has led to playoffs. Best-of-3 [series], if we can get the win in the second game, you can get that nice comfortable rest. If not, we're going to game three and we're at it every game. So, it's a different level, different intensity, but that's what you want."







