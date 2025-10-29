LAFC Hosts Austin FC Presented by Hybe for Game 1 of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series

October 28, 2025

LAFC, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, begins the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a Wednesday night showdown against Austin FC, presented by HYBE, at BMO Stadium on Oct. 29. Game 1 of the Best-of-3 series kicks off from the heart of Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers. Radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

Wednesday's playoff opener will feature a special fan activation hosted by HYBE and LAFC that brings the essence of K-pop to BMO Stadium. This one-of-a-kind celebration will feature Korean-inspired cuisine from local vendors Love Hour and Kogi BBQ and a lightshow set to HYBE artist songs, filling the stadium with the infectious spirit of K-pop. The event will give LAFC supporters a chance to experience the immersive fan engagement that defines HYBE's brand and celebrate K-Culture's impact on Los Angeles, inviting the entire city to share in an evening that blends culture, music, and community.

The Black & Gold holds an all-time 7-4-2 record against Austin, including knocking the Verde out of the 2022 playoffs en route to winning MLS Cup. Should LAFC fail to win the first two games of the series, Game 3 would be played at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Black & Gold attack is spearheaded by record-setting forwards Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga who form one of the league's most lethal attacking duos. Between Aug. 23 and Oct. 18, Bouanga and Son combined to score 19 consecutive goals for LAFC when the pair was on the field together. Son's first goal for the club, a long-range freekick against FC Dallas on Aug. 23, has been voted 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Austin FC

Kickoff: Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Watch: MLS Season Pass (available for free for Apple TV subscribers)

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)







