Alonso Martínez Strike Downs Charlotte FC

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC earned a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, with Alonso Martínez's brilliant first-half solo goal proving decisive after a dominant yet hard-fought performance in North Carolina.

Match Recap

A chilly night in North Carolina was the backdrop for New York City FC's meeting with Charlotte FC in Round One, Game 1 of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the team that took on the Seattle Sounders last time out, as Aiden O'Neill replaced Hannes Wolf.

The visitors started brightly, and that saw Alonso Martínez register a shot on goal in just the third minute-Adilson Malanda blocking the effort to keep Martínez out.

That would be the first of several chances for Martínez during the opening 10 minutes, as a combination of Kristijan Kahlina and wayward finishing denied him the opening goal.

Next, it was the turn of Kevin O'Toole-who was playing in a more advanced position-to test Kahlina in the 12th minute, the shot-stopper saving the headed effort.

The hosts mustered their first chance of the evening in the 17th minute through Brandt Bronico, who drew a good save from Matt Freese.

New York City continued to enjoy the better of the play as the half-hour mark ticked by, and almost broke the deadlock through Andrés Perea when he smashed a side-footed effort against the crossbar.

A breakthrough felt close, and it arrived three minutes later thanks to a moment of individual brilliance from Martínez.

The Costa Rican collected a headed pass from Perea and, after turning on the ball, drove at goal-dancing between both center-backs before slotting the ball under Kahlina.

In response, Liel Abada tried to restore parity for Charlotte, but standing in the way was Thiago Martins, who blocked the effort.

The second half saw the hosts fly out of the traps in pursuit of an equalizer. That meant Freese was called into action early on to deny Kerwin Vargas.

The half began to settle, and that saw chances become few and far between. New York City's first change of the evening came in the 72nd minute as Raúl Gustavo was replaced by Hannes Wolf.

Minutes later, O'Neill was handed a chance to double his side's advantage with an effort from distance that deflected behind for a corner.

A second New York City change came in the 82nd minute as Moralez was replaced by Agustín Ojeda. The winger provided an injection of speed for the visitors.

The visitors were then handed a great chance to double their advantage in the 86th minute when Nicolás Fernández Mercau whipped in a devilish delivery that found the head of Perea in the box-Kahlina producing a brilliant point-blank save.

Jansen opted to introduce Seymour Reid and Julián Fernández in stoppage time in place of Martínez and Nico Fernández.

Archie Goodwin then came close late on with an effort that hit the side-netting, but that was as close as the hosts came-confirming a huge road win for New York City in Game 1.

A dogged display in the dying minute of stoppage time proved enough for New York City as they claimed a huge victory on the road in Charlotte.

What's Next

Game 2 of the Best-of-3 series against Charlotte FC will take place at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, November 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30PM ET.







