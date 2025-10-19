Seattle Bounces New York City FC on Decision Day

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders on MLS Decision Day at Citi Field. The hosts took the lead in the second half through Jordan Morris before Nicolás Fernández Mercau equalized in the 82nd minute. Unfortunately, Jackson Ragen's late header restored Seattle's advantage and secured victory for the visitors.

Match Recap

New York City FC welcomed Seattle Sounders to Citi Field for an exciting MLS Decision Day.

Pascal Jansen's side were keen to finish the regular season with a victory and knew doing so would boost their chances of securing a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.

The hosts started the brighter of the two teams, and that saw Alonso Martínez try to break the deadlock early on, only for his shot to be deflected behind for a corner.

At the other end, Raul Gustavo produced similar heroics to deny Jesús Ferreira. A lengthy stoppage then followed after an unfortunate injury to Pedro de la Vega.

When play resumed, Seattle thought they had earned a penalty after Jordan Morris went down in the area. However, following consultation with VAR, the referee overturned his initial decision.

The first half saw clear-cut chances hard to come by, but that changed in stoppage time when Justin Haak rattled the post with a curled effort from the top of the box that left Stefan Frei helpless.

New York City started the second half far brighter, and Martínez made several dangerous runs in behind during the early minutes that earned the hosts opportunities from corners.

At the other end, Morris was handed a great chance to break the deadlock when a low cross flashed across the box - his side-footed shot from close range flying wide of the goal.

Hannes Wolf then attempted to put New York City ahead with an effort from distance. Unfortunately, it failed to hit the target.

Seattle were proving a threat on the break, and that saw Freese called into action just before the hour mark. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi fired off a low shot that Freese gathered comfortably.

Seattle took the lead minutes later through Morris. The forward rose highest to head home a free kick from the right delivered by Albert Rusnák.

Jansen made three changes in the wake of that goal, as Julián Fernández, Jonny Shore, and Agustín Ojeda replaced Wolf, Moralez, and Gustavo.

Ojeda involved himself in the action quickly, and a dangerous corner delivery in the 67th minute found Thiago Martins in the area. He powered a header at goal but saw his attempt saved by Frei.

Kevin O'Toole then attempted a shot from distance that deflected safely into Frei's hands.

New York City were building momentum, and Nicolás Fernández Mercau was next to test Frei with a low drive from the top of the box that landed comfortably in his arms.

The hosts continued to push for an equalizer, and Martínez was found inside the penalty area. Unfortunately, Jackson Ragen was on hand to produce a last-ditch block.

Further changes for New York City came in the 78th minute, as Mitja Ilenič and Máximo Carrizo replaced Gray and Andrés Perea.

New York City's persistence finally paid off in the 82nd minute when they found an equalizer through Nico Fernández. The move began when Carrizo pounced on a loose ball inside Seattle's half and drove toward goal. He played the ball inside to Julián Fernández, who then shifted it to Nico Fernández to convert via a deflection.

Unfortunately, that joy lasted only five minutes, as Seattle retook the lead in the 87th minute - Ragen heading home from an in-swinging corner.

Martínez then almost drew New York City level early in stoppage time after latching onto a pass in behind from O'Toole. The forward managed to get away from his defender but flashed his effort across goal and wide.

That would prove to be New York City's last chance of the game on a night they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

