Charlotte FC to Play New York City FC in Round One of Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC finished off the 2025 MLS Regular Season in style with a 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union on Decision Day. The Club will now face New York City FC in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The three points secured fourth place for The Crown in the Eastern Conference, granting CLTFC home-field advantage in the first round. The dates and times of the Round One matches will be announced tomorrow, October 19, and tickets are on sale now.

CROWNS UP, QUEEN CITY! Be at The Fortress for Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

*Charlotte FC have officially clinched a Round One Playoff Berth and the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Dates and times of the matches will be announced on October 19.







