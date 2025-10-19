Sporting KC Draws Houston to End 2025 Season

Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Goalkeeper John Pulskamp made seven saves en route to a shutout as Sporting Kansas City (7-20-7, 28 points) ended the 2025 season with a 0-0 home draw against Houston Dynamo FC (9-15-10, 37 points) on Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park.

Pulskamp, who on Saturday became the fifth player in club history to play every minute of a 34-game regular season, ends the 2025 MLS campaign with 121 saves, the second most by a Kansas City goalkeeper in a single regular season. Sporting's curtain-closing draw snaps a five-game losing skid and gives Pulskamp his fourth clean sheet of the year.

Sporting now enters a defining offseason ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign, which will begin in late February and unfold in the limelight that comes with Kansas City serving as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin made five changes to his starting lineup from Sporting's last match on Oct. 4, headlined by Designated Player Manu Garcia earning his first start since July 19 in which he sustained a quad injury that has limited him to three substitute appearances since.

Garcia manufactured Sporting's first chance inside seven minutes, spinning free from traffic and squeezing a pass into the penalty area for Daniel Salloi, but the homegrown winger's shot lacked the pace and precision to beat Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond. Salloi was on the end of another major opportunity 10 minutes later, curling a 15-yard shot inches over the crossbar after his initial cross intended for Dejan Joveljic was cut out by a slew of Dynamo defenders.

Houston created a trio of looks before halftime, none of which were overly dangerous. Ondrej Lingr pounced on a Sporting giveaway and had his off-balance breakaway effort saved by Pulskamp in the 22nd minute, Ezequiel Ponce had a shot smothered from a tight angle on the left side of the box in the 35th, and pacey winger Lawrence Ennali forced a smart stop from Pulskamp shortly before intermission.

The game's most bizarre moment came at the hour mark. Ennali raced in behind Sporting's defense with only Pulskamp to beat, but the goalkeeper appeared to win the ball cleanly with a sliding challenge that extinguished the danger. Referee Nabil Bensalah controversially awarded a penalty kick on the play, deeming Pulskamp to have fouled Ennali on his tackle, but eagle-eye linesman Walt Heatherly raised his flag for an offside infraction in Houston's attacking buildup. The penalty was thus not given and the game remained scoreless.

Pulskamp was involved once more in the 73rd minute, diving at full extension to touch Ennali's 18-yard curler onto the far post, much to the joy of the festive Cauldron faithful behind him.

Both teams had clear chances to grab the illusive winner deep into second-half stoppage time. In the 96th minute, Ponce latched onto a teasing cross from the left wing and planted a header marginally wide of the near post. At the opposite end, Salloi cut centrally onto his right foot and unleashed a curler that was nearly redirected goalward by Joveljic, but the Serbian striker's snap header lifted agonizingly over the crossbar.

QUOTES

Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin

Thoughts on the first half...

Decent, maybe a little bit more than decent, and a big reason was we had our number 10 back. He was obviously the instigator of a lot of the good actions in the game. He wasn't as sharp as he could have been, but given the time off I think he gave a great 45 minutes of effort and certainly was influential. The sub at halftime was a planned one so I think that's about all he had in his tank tonight.

On his message to the team...

It's always important to make a good first impression. It's also really important to make a good last impression and I think that was one of the messages that I gave to the group tonight. The other one is that you have got to be the best version of yourself every day. Regardless of what the circumstances are and the things you can't control -- I know we're out of the playoffs, I know that decisions in the game from things we can't control go against you sometimes, and not that I'm saying they did tonight -- but I think it's about controlling the things that you can control. Tonight, the message to the guys was that we need to go out and we need to give our best effort. It was a great, great stadium environment tonight and I thank the fans for coming out in what was otherwise pretty much a lifeless game between two teams that weren't in the playoffs.

On his lineup selection...

Part of the decision around the lineup was we wanted to put a team out there that could win the game. We had a little bit more experience in some of the positions and that was intentional. We've given a lot of minutes to young players this year and a lot have played significant minutes. Over the course of the season, we've seen some ebbs and flows in some of the learning curves of what young players have. They're also psychologically and emotionally gassed. It was a matter of, at the end in a game that we really wanted to win tonight, we thought it was important. We really wanted to win for the fans to end the season in a positive way, but certainly there was no influence from anybody else. It was my decision on who played tonight.

On his message to the fans...

I think tonight was just another clear example of how they've gone through the great moments with us and they've also been with us during some of the storms. And the message to them and everybody in the club is that no matter who you are, no matter what club you are, there will be moments and there will be difficult moments. You'll have to persevere. Despite all the passion that you have for the club and the love you have for it, it's persevering through some of the tough times. We're stronger when we're together as a community, as a club, as a group. I think the storm is almost over.

On his takeaway from the season...

I think the team and all of us have to take a look and understand that we need to get a lot better. There are ebbs and flows in the history of a club, and this is one of those moments that we're a little bit in a down moment but that doesn't stay like that forever and certainly there are brighter days ahead. As far as my personal takeaway from it, I've loved representing this club both as a player and as a coach. It's been a tremendous honor to coach the team this year but it's much, much bigger than me and the role that I play within the group. It's a team effort and I've loved contributing to it this year in any way, shape or form.

On the positives for the future...

If you looked at any other club in the history of the league, to have raised or accumulated seven trophies, I think there's a lot of clubs that would change places with us in a minute or in a second for that matter. We have a proud history. And as much as right now is one of those moments that we have to reflect, we can also remember where we've come from. And I think we need to be proud of that. We are a community, we're a city, we are people that are very proud and we support each other through tough times and great times. I don't expect it to be any different this time. As we move forward into the next era of this club, I am incredibly excited and it's difficult to say after a season like this and a game that we've just finished that was 0-0 at home to finish it off. But I'm incredibly excited about the direction of where this club is going. We've talked about modernizing the club or evolving and going into a new era and there's a lot of excitement behind the scenes. There's a lot of flexibility. There's a lot of opportunity and there are going to be a lot of new faces in this club next year that hopefully wear the badge with pride and represent this club in a way we can be proud of.

On what he's learned this year...

I think it's interesting. When you're an assistant coach, you kind of go in and you support. You're kind of in the supporting role. And I think when you take a role that I was fortunate enough to have over the course of a big part of this year, I think there's a huge amount of stock to be put into belief and trust. When you believe in your players, they can feel it. And when you trust in them, they can feel it. I think that relationship, for me, evolved over the course of this year both individually and collectively. I think if we saw anything out of this group, something that I'm incredibly proud of is that they never gave up. We've been knocked around. We've been pushed around and we've fallen down and we've gotten back up. I think that's all based on the internal relationships that have been created. I think we have a wonderful culture. We have great people and I've been proud to be part of that this year.

On the young players in the team...

I think the biggest trait that all of those guys have is that they want to achieve. They want to be good players. And I think that's the starting point. You need to have a passion for the game and you need to be able to get through difficult moments and persevere. They've experienced that and then some this year. It's a huge learning curve. Jansen (Miller) as an example played 1,000 minutes at Indiana University last year and played 2,300 minutes this year in a professional environment. So maybe a little bit unfair at times for him for the minutes that he accumulated, but I think it's going to bode well for him and all the other young guys that have gotten incredible experiences over this season.

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi

On the year...

It's obviously not the season we wanted. A lot of things happened. The staff in general had changes and obviously there's going to be even more changes happening going into the off-season. This is not where we want to be. The ownership group is making changes as they believe it's best for the club. I believe the club is going to get back to where it belongs. It's just a matter of time. It's not the season we wanted, but today we're closing it off and we're going to start working towards next year.

On David Lee...

He's spoken to the team. Obviously, he's been very busy and he will be. But I'm sure we'll get a chance to talk and connect and see where his head is at. I'm excited to see where the club is headed and what's going to be the next steps and be part of it.

On the direction of the club...

Organizations can struggle and not just in soccer, but other sports as well. Fans can be annoyed. It's fair to be mad at players, at staff, at ownership, whatever they want. I think there's been a lot of emotions over not just this year, but years in general. I believe that this is a very promising addition to the club. (David Lee) has records where our club wants to go and I believe that he can make those steps for us. The direction that he's going to bring in and having a direction is going to be huge. Everybody should be excited and everybody should be positive. What we're going to need next year is understanding that we need everybody in the building and in the stadium to make that next step. We almost have to leave this completely behind us in terms of, we can't hold anybody accountable for last year. We need to believe in the people who will come in next year, that they will get the job done, and we need all the support.

Feelings on this year...

It's tough. I've been here for many, many years. This club has been on top and found ourselves at the bottom as well. It's not great. It's very difficult to deal with personally with emotions. Looking at people who are very important to this club have struggling moments, if it's staff or it's players, whatever it is. I think we're all feeling it. It's been very heavy, but, as I said, I think everybody is hopeful and everybody is excited. Some guys will not be here. Some guys will remain here. We truly don't know what's going to be next, but I believe that this club will be where it deserves to be.

On his contract...

It's strange. It's part of sports. We'll see. I don't want to speak before anything happens. We'll see who is going to be here and who is not going to be here. I don't think anybody should feel safe whatsoever. We'll see. We're closing down the year today and we are working towards next year. So let's see what that looks like.

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 34 Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Attendance: 16,983

Weather: 69 degrees and windy

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Khiry Shelton, Jansen Miller, Alan Montes, Logan Ndenbe; Erik Thommy (C) (Mason Toye 78'), Nemanja Radoja (Jake Davis 68'), Zorhan Bassong (Jacob Bartlett 78'), Daniel Salloi; Dejan Joveljic, Manu Garcia (Santi Munoz 46')

Subs Not Used: Ryan Schewe, Ian James, Tim Leibold, Memo Rodriguez, Shapi Suleymanov

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Antonio Carlos, Felipe Andrade; Artur (C), Duane Holmes (Sebastian Kowalczyk 68'), Brooklyn Raines (Junior Urso 80'); Ondrej Lingr (Nelson Quinones 80'), Ezequiel Ponce, Lawrence Ennali

Subs Not Used: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Pablo Ortiz, Erik Duenas, Diadie Samassekou, Gabe Segal

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

HOU -- Antonio Carlos (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 12'

HOU -- Duane Holmes (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 20'

SKC -- Zorhan Bassong (yellow card; dissent) 44'

SKC -- John Pulskamp (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 61'

HOU -- Lawrence Ennali (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 87'

HOU -- Junior Urso (yellow card; unsporting behavior) 89'

SKC -- Jake Davis (yellow card; dissent) postgame STATSKCHOU Shots1010 Shots on Goal27 Saves72 Fouls1618 Offsides01 Corner Kicks75

Referee: Nabil Bensalah Assistant Referee: Corey Parker Assistant Referee: Walt Heatherly Fourth Official: Ismir Pekmic VAR: Carol Anne Chenard AVAR: Robert Schaap

-- SportingKC.com --







