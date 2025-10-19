St. Louis CITY SC Draws Real Salt Lake, 2-2, in Final Regular Season Match
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC tied Real Salt Lake 2-2 in their final match of the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday night at Energizer Park. RSL struck early with two first-half goals from Victor Olatunji, but Eduard Löwen pulled one back for St. Louis in the 42nd minute, making 2-1. CITY dominated in the second half, with João Klauss scoring the game-tying goal and his tenth of the season in the 88th minute, off assists from Fallou Fall and Devin Padelford.
Postgame Notes
Eduard Löwen scored his sixth goal of the season
João Klauss scored his tenth goal of the season finishing as CITY SC's leading goal scorer in 2025
Klauss has four goal contributions in his last four matches (one goal, three assists)
Fallou Fall earned his first career MLS assist
Devin Padelford picked up his second assist of the season
Mykhi Joyner made his first career MLS start
October 18, 2025 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)
Goal-Scoring Plays
RSL: Victor Olatunji (Zavier Gozo, Braian Ojeda), 17th minute - Victor Olatunji scored with a right footed shot from the right side of the box to the lower left zone.
RSL: Victor Olatunji (Diogo Goncalves), 32nd minute - Victor Olatunji scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.
STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty kick), 42nd minute - Eduard Löwen scored from the penalty spot with a right-footed shot to the top left corner.
STL: João Klauss (Fallou Fall, Devin Padelford), 88th minute - João Klauss scored with a header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.
Scoring Summary
RSL: Victor Olatunji (Braian Ojeda), 17'
RSL: Victor Olatunji (Diogo Goncalves), 32'
STL: Eduard Löwen (penalty kick), 42'
STL: João Klauss (Fallou Fall, Devin Padelford), 88'
Misconduct Summary
STL: Conrad Wallem (caution), 21'
RSL: Diego Luna (caution), 24'
RSL: Justen Glad (caution), 74'
STL: Fallou Fall (caution), 79'
STL: Tomáš Ostrák (caution), 90'+7
Lineups
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland (Devin Padelford, 83'), D Kyle Hiebert, D Fallou Fall, D Conrad Wallem; M Chris Durkin (Alfredo Morales, 83'), M Eduard Löwen (Simon Becher, 83'); M Mykhi Joyner (Tomáš Ostrák), 72', M Marcel Hartel, M Sangbin Jeong (Brendan McSorley, 65'); F João Klauss
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Timo Baumgartl, D Josh Yaro, M Célio Pompeu
TOTAL SHOTS: 27; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 1
RSL: GK Rafael Cabral ©; D Sam Junqua, D Justen Glad, D Brayan Vera, D DeAndre Yedlin; M Diogo Goncalves, M Braian Ojeda, M Noel Caliskan (Emeka Eneli, 82'), M Diego Luna (Rwan Rodrigues, 65'), M Zavier Gozo (Philip Quinton, 87'); F Victor Olatunji (William Agada, 82')
Substitutes not used: GK Max Kerkvliet, GK Mason Stajduhar, M Pablo Ruiz, M Jesus Barea, F Tyler Wolff
TOTAL SHOTS: 8; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 6
Referee: Armando Villarreal
Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Eric Weisbrod, Jair Marrufo
VAR: Daniel Radford
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
Venue: Energizer Park
