St. Louis CITY SC Wraps up 2025 Season against Real Salt Lake at Energizer Park on Saturday

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC hosts Real Salt Lake this Saturday at Energizer Park in their final regular season match of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can also tune in locally on KYKY Y98.1 FM (English) and KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish).

How to Watch

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Nate Bukaty (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Moises Linares (play-by-play), Nacho Garcia (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Club Match Activities

The fun kicks off at 5:00PM this Saturday with the CITY Block Party, featuring Stazi on the turntables before BRADEAZY takes the stage on Lou Fusz Plaza. Show up early to spin the prize wheel, test your soccer skills, and grab dinner from Steve's or Balkan Treat Box. At 6:30PM, gates to Energizer Park open and Mobile Order Ahead begins in the CITY App. When you get through the gates, be sure to grab a Light Wand, courtesy of Together Credit Union. After the final whistle, stick around as the players make their way around the pitch to meet fans and sign autographs.

Last Time Out

Prior to the bye week, St. Louis CITY SC earned a 3-1 road victory over Austin FC, marking their third consecutive away win. Marcel Hartel led the way with a brace, while Simon Becher capped an impressive team performance with a late goal. The win extended CITY's late run of form, with the club collecting 10 of a possible 15 points in its last five matches, scoring nine goals during that stretch.

St. Louis CITY SC vs Real Salt Lake

Earlier this season, St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-2 to Real Salt Lake, with Klauss and Josh Yaro finding the back of the net. After defeating RSL 4-0 in the clubs' first-ever matchup in 2023, CITY has managed just one point across the three meetings since. The all-time series currently favors RSL, who hold a 2-1-1 record against St. Louis.

Scouting Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference, occupying the final playoff spot, with a 12-17-4 record. On the road, RSL has struggled this season, posting a 3-10-3 record and losing each of their last four away matches. Diego Luna leads their team in both goals (nine) and assists (seven).







