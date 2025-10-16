Inter Miami CF Academy Product Daniel Pinter Shines with the USYMNT U-19s
Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF Academy product Daniel Pinter enjoyed a standout international window with the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team, finding the back of the net three times in two matches for the Stars and Stripes.
"It's a huge honor for me to be with the great group of teammates and staff that we have. And it's obviously a big honor to score in both games and help the team get good results," said Pinter. "It helps you grow as a player, it builds your confidence, and you're playing at the highest level. So, at the end of the day, it's always helpful to go with the national team."
The U.S. U-19s kicked off the international break with an impressive 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland U-19, where Pinter played a pivotal role, scoring twice to lead the team to a convincing win.
The team then wrapped up the international window against Belgium U-19, overcoming a 2-0 deficit at halftime to secure a 2-2 draw. Pinter sparked the comeback with a crucial goal that set the tone for the team's resilient performance.
Pinter has been an instrumental figure for Inter Miami CF II this season, tallying nine goals and three assists. The forward also marked a major milestone in his career this past September, making his First Team debut against Charlotte FC.
- Inter Miami CF Academy Product Daniel Pinter Shines with the USYMNT U-19s - Inter Miami CF
