Mateo Silvetti Scores Decisive Goal to Send Argentina to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF attacker Mateo Silvetti notched the decisive goal to send Argentina to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final.

Silvetti, who joined Inter Miami during the Summer transfer window, has had a breakout tournament scoring a goal in each knock out stage match, with each goal more crucial than the previous. His first goal came against Nigeria in the Round of 16, a 4-0 result for Argentina. In the Quarterfinal, Silvetti tallied the second goal in the team's 2-0 result against Mexico, and tonight, the lone goal to send Argentina to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final.

With the 1-0 victory over Colombia on Wednesday night, Silvetti and Argentina will now face Morocco this Sunday, October 19 at 7 p.m. ET before Silvetti returns to Inter Miami CF just in time for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Fans can tune in on the FIFA+ streaming service to support Silvetti as he goes for the 2025 FIFA U- 20 World Cup title on Sunday.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.