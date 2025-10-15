New York City FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC has confirmed the Club's participation in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI), joining other MLS teams for preseason matches and training sessions at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from February 7-21, 2026.

Returning for the fourth consecutive year, the 'Boys in Blue' will take part in four preseason matches during the invitational, providing an important opportunity to continue preparation for the 2026 MLS season. Additional details about New York City FC's participation, including match schedule and broadcast information, will be announced at a later date.

The Coachella Valley Invitational brings together a number of professional men's and women's teams for the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history. As one of the first major soccer events of the year leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, CVI is expected to feature MLS players set to represent their countries on the world stage, heightening anticipation and excitement around the event.

In addition to providing MLS teams an unparalleled environment to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimal weather and world-class facilities, CVI will once again offer fans an intimate and immersive opportunity to see some of the sport's most decorated players and rising stars in action. Fans can also look forward to unique activations and experiences throughout the two-week event.

Ticket Information

Passes for all dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 10am PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

For access to an exclusive presale and additional ticketing information, fans are encouraged to sign up at CoachellaValleyInvitational.com and follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates.







