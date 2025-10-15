Chicago Fire FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will participate in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 7-14 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
It will be Chicago's third consecutive year participating in the invitational, which will bring together professional men's and women's teams for the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history. Major League Soccer matches will take place from Feb. 7-14 and National Women's Soccer League matches will take place Feb. 15-21. A complete match schedule, additional clubs and fan experience details will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We look forward to returning to the Coachella Valley Invitational as part of our preseason training camp," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "The world-class training environment and competition with other MLS teams will provide valuable experience as we prepare for the 2026 MLS regular season."
In addition to providing MLS and NWSL clubs an unparalleled environment to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimal weather and world-class facilities, CVI will once again offer fans an intimate and immersive opportunity to see some of the sport's most decorated players and rising stars in action. Fans can also look forward to unique activations and experiences throughout the two-week event.
Passes for all competition dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 10 a.m. PT at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI is Back pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at just $30 and pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $59. Pricing and savings vary by date. VIP Passes include preferred parking, access to the VIP Pavilion with lounge seating, unlimited food and refreshments (beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic options), VIP restrooms, and shaded seating.
MLS clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Austin FC
Atlanta United (TBC)
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
DC United (TBC)
LAFC
Minnesota United FC
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls (TBC)
Portland Timbers
San Diego FC
San Jose Earthquakes
Sporting Kansas City
Louis CITY SC
NWSL clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Angel City FC (TBC)
Bay FC (TBC)
Denver Summit
Houston Dash (TBC)
Kansas City Current (TBC)
NC Courage (TBC)
Portland Thorns
San Diego Wave
Seattle Reign
Utah Royals (TBC)
