San Diego FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on October 15, 2025

San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club will participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI)  at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. from Feb. 7-21. SDFC will join twelve other MLS clubs for a series of preseason matches and training sessions in Coachella.

Passes for all of SDFC's Coachella Valley Invitational exhibition matches will go on sale on Thursday, Oct 16 at 10 a.m. PT at coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI is Back pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at just $30 and pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $59. Pricing and savings vary by date. VIP Passes include preferred parking, access to the VIP Pavilion with lounge seating, unlimited food and refreshments (beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic options), VIP restrooms, and shaded seating.

In addition to providing MLS and NWSL clubs an unparalleled environment to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimal weather and world-class facilities, CVI will once again offer fans an intimate and immersive opportunity to see some of the sport's most decorated players and rising stars in action. Fans can also look forward to unique activations and experiences throughout the two-week event.

MLS clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

DC United

LAFC

LA Galaxy (pending Concacaf schedule)

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

Portland Timbers

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis CITY SC

NWSL clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Angel City FC

Denver Summit FC

Houston Dash

Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign FC

EVENT SCHEDULE

MLS DAY 1:  Saturday, Feb. 7 NWSL DAY 1:  Sunday, Feb. 15

MLS DAY 2: Sunday, Feb. 8 NWSL DAY 2:  Saturday, Feb. 21

MLS DAY 3:  Wednesday, Feb. 11

MLS DAY 4:  Saturday, Feb. 14

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com







