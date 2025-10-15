San Diego FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the Club will participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. from Feb. 7-21. SDFC will join twelve other MLS clubs for a series of preseason matches and training sessions in Coachella.
Passes for all of SDFC's Coachella Valley Invitational exhibition matches will go on sale on Thursday, Oct 16 at 10 a.m. PT at coachellavalleyinvitational.com. CVI is Back pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at just $30 and pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $59. Pricing and savings vary by date. VIP Passes include preferred parking, access to the VIP Pavilion with lounge seating, unlimited food and refreshments (beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic options), VIP restrooms, and shaded seating.
In addition to providing MLS and NWSL clubs an unparalleled environment to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimal weather and world-class facilities, CVI will once again offer fans an intimate and immersive opportunity to see some of the sport's most decorated players and rising stars in action. Fans can also look forward to unique activations and experiences throughout the two-week event.
MLS clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Austin FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
DC United
LAFC
LA Galaxy (pending Concacaf schedule)
Minnesota United FC
New York City FC
Portland Timbers
San Diego FC
San Jose Earthquakes
Sporting Kansas City
St. Louis CITY SC
NWSL clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:
Angel City FC
Denver Summit FC
Houston Dash
Portland Thorns FC
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
EVENT SCHEDULE
MLS DAY 1: Saturday, Feb. 7 NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 15
MLS DAY 2: Sunday, Feb. 8 NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 21
MLS DAY 3: Wednesday, Feb. 11
MLS DAY 4: Saturday, Feb. 14
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 15, 2025
- Nashville SC Defender and Original Boy in Gold Taylor Washington Announces Retirement - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Return to Coachella Valley Invitational at Empire Polo Club from February 7-21, 2026 - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - San Diego FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Returns as Premier Preseason Soccer Event Featuring MLS and NWSL Clubs February 7-21, 2026 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational in February 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Set to Participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - New York City FC
- Timbers Set to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product David Ruiz to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Finish Strong - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a Multi-Sport Mini Field in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts - Club de Foot Montreal
- MLS Decision Day: How Charlotte FC Can Secure a Top Four Spot - Charlotte FC
- Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders, 10/18 - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC to Participate in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Join Us Saturday, October 18 for Our Official Watch Party Crawl
- Decision Day 2025: What's at Stake for San Diego FC
- San Diego FC, Qualcomm, San Diego Parks Foundation and the City of San Diego Parks & Recreation Department Celebrate Grand Re-Opening of the Colina Del Sol Multi-Use Sport Courts
- ICYMI: Anders Dreyer Bags a Brace with Denmark