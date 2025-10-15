Keys to the Match: Finish Strong

New York City FC take on the Seattle Sounders on Saturday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00PM ET.

Finish Strong

The MLS Regular Season is almost complete.

New York City FC know a fourth-place finish is still on the table, and that will serve as ample motivation for the players and staff.

Seattle already know they cannot climb or fall in the Western Conference, having secured a fifth-place finish. Despite having nothing to play for beyond pride, Seattle should not be taken lightly.

The Sounders are unbeaten in three games, including a 1-0 win against rivals the Portland Timbers. It's been a slightly trickier time for Brian Schmetzer's side on the road, where they have just one win in their last five MLS matches.

That victory came in August against the LA Galaxy, and Seattle will be keen to prove to themselves that they can emerge from tough road trips with a win. Meanwhile, New York City can make use of home advantage as they aim to secure a fourth-place finish.

Preparation

New York City FC won't take their minds off the regular season until it's said and done, but Saturday's game presents an opportunity to start preparations for the postseason.

Making the most of home advantage is vital in the playoffs, and against an opponent from the other conference, it's imperative that New York City secure a win. Pascal Jansen and his staff will prepare the players just as they always do, but facing an opponent they rarely encounter brings new and fresh challenges.

Star Man

Leading Seattle's scoring charts this season is Albert Rusnák.

The former Manchester City youngster has forged a strong reputation in MLS with stints at Real Salt Lake and Seattle. His ability to both score and create goals makes him a major threat, with much of Seattle's best attacking play coming through the Slovakian.

New York City will need to be mindful of that threat heading into Saturday's game as they look to limit his influence.







