MLS Decision Day: How Charlotte FC Can Secure a Top Four Spot

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







It's been a long, winding road to get here, but we are here, Charlotte FC fans.

Through the ups and downs, from a winless month of June to a historic nine-match winning streak, The Crown have continued to persevere and, with one match left, have a chance to achieve a goal set by Captain Ashley Westwood and the team right after their 2024 playoff series loss to Orlando City: finish in the top four of the conference.

A decision day clash with the Philadelphia Union, who have already clinched the 2025 Supporters' Shield, at Bank of America Stadium awaits Charlotte FC on October 18. With everything to play for, here's what needs to happen for The Crown to finish the regular season in fourth place:

Scenario 1:

Win. That's it.

Charlotte FC can clinch home-field advantage in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series with a win against Philadelphia.

With the win, Charlotte FC will finish on 59 points and own the first tiebreaker (total wins) against fifth-place New York City FC. No team will be able to catch Charlotte FC if they can do the one thing they've done most of the season at home: win.

Seems simple enough, right? Charlotte have had the best home record in the league for most of the season.

You would think so, but Philadelphia will present an incredibly tough challenge for The Crown. There's obviously the fact that they are the Supporters' Shield winners, which rewards the best regular-season team in the league. They are also a strong team away from home and one of a handful of MLS teams with a winning record on the road (8-6-2).

The question going into Saturday, though, will be who plays for the Union with nothing to play for in the standings. Coming off the international break, Philadelphia will likely trot out its full squad to avoid rust before the postseason, but nothing is certain.

Scenario 2:

If Charlotte FC draw vs. Philadelphia, they'll need some help from the team below them.

One point will secure a higher finish on the table than sixth-place Nashville SC, but they will need fifth-place New York City FC to either lose or draw to maintain a top-four spot.

NYCFC will finish their regular season campaign at home against the Seattle Sounders, who, no matter the result, will be firmly planted in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Scenario 3:

If Charlotte FC fall at home at the hands of the Union, they'll need help from multiple teams below them in the Eastern Conference standings in order to maintain fourth place.

With a loss, both New York City FC and Nashville SC have the opportunity to leapfrog The Crown on decision day. To keep their fourth-place standing, New York City FC will have to lose to Seattle, and Nashville SC will have to drop points at home to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

With a loss and other results going against them, Charlotte FC could fall from fourth to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, which would put them in a spot where they would have to win on the road to advance in the postseason first round.

In Summary...

Just win.

A victory against Philadelphia on October 18 will secure The Crown's highest league finish in Club history and lock up home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. For a team that has been so strong at Bank of America Stadium this season, having this advantage in Round One, and giving them a better possibility of hosting further rounds in the postseason, is crucial.

With 33 matches in the book, it'll come down to Decision Day to determine where Charlotte FC finish in the league standings and who they will play in the postseason.

All eyes are on Saturday as The Crown will need everyone at The Fortress to propel the squad to their 13th home victory of the season.

OCTOBER 18 // CHARLOTTE vs. PHILADELPHIA // 6:00 PM

Charlotte FC take on Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium on October 18 at 6:00 p.m for Fan Appreciation Night. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition t-shirt giveaway presented by Ally, as The Crown play in their regular season finale.







