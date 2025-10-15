Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Seattle Sounders, 10/18
Supporters are advised that there are planned service changes on the 7 train this Saturday when New York City FC faces the Seattle Sounders for Decision Day at Citi Field.
LIRR will accommodate subway riders traveling between Queens and Manhattan for no additional cost at Flushing, Mets-Willets Point, Woodside, Grand Central Madison, and Penn Station. Check LIRR service and schedules.
Please see below for more details and options on how to reach the game by public transport.
Planned Service Changes
No 7 train between 74 St-Broadway, Queens and 34 St-Hudson Yards, Manhattan
The 7 train runs in Queens between Flushing-Main St and 74 St-Broadway
Travel Alternatives:
For travel from Manhattan to Queens, take the E, F, or R train to 74 St-Broadway where you can then transfer to the 7 train to Citi Field.
