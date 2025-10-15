D.C. United Set to Participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on October 15, 2025

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON - D.C. United will participate in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from February 7-21, 2026. Operated by AEG, the preseason event brings together Major League Soccer (MLS) and National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) clubs for what has become the largest preseason soccer event in North America.

As one of the first major soccer events leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, the Coachella Valley Invitational offers players, coaches, and fans a world-class environment to prepare for an exciting year ahead. The Black-and-Red will join a competitive group of MLS clubs for preseason matches and training sessions in California, with additional details about D.C. United's preseason schedule to be announced at a later date.

"AEG is proud to once again partner with MLS and the NWSL to bring the best of professional soccer to the Coachella Valley," said Dan Beckerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AEG. "Through Goldenvoice and the LA Galaxy, we're thrilled to transform one of the world's most iconic festival settings into a showcase for the sport, the players, and the fans."

Passes for all competition dates will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

"CVI Is Back" pricing for General Admission Day Passes will start at $30, and General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 14-15) will start at $59. Prices will increase once the match schedule is released later this year. VIP Passes include preferred parking, access to the VIP Pavilion with lounge seating, unlimited food and refreshments (beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic options), VIP restrooms, and shaded seating.

In addition to providing MLS and NWSL clubs an unparalleled environment to prepare for their upcoming seasons in optimal weather and world-class facilities, CVI will once again offer fans an intimate and immersive opportunity to see some of the sport's most decorated players and rising stars in action. Fans can also look forward to unique activations and experiences throughout the two-week event.

"Building upon our collaboration with AEG, the Coachella Valley Invitational has become an important platform for our clubs to prepare collectively and showcase the continued growth of the women's game," said Sarah Gregorius, NWSL Senior Director of Sporting. "We're looking forward to another productive preseason and the chance for our teams to build momentum ahead of the NWSL's next campaign."

New to CVI this year, Denver Summit FC will make their first-ever NWSL appearance as they prepare for their inaugural season, while the Kansas City Current, Utah Royals, and North Carolina Courage will also be making their CVI debuts. On the MLS side, Atlanta United FC is set to participate for the first time.

"Coaches and players consistently point to the high-quality facilities, professional environment, and unique setting as ideal for preseason preparations," said Nelson Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Sporting Product and Competition for MLS. "With 2026 set to be a landmark year for soccer in North America, CVI is an exceptional way for global fútbol fans and MLS clubs to kick off the season."

MLS clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

D.C. United

LAFC

LA Galaxy (pending Concacaf schedule)

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

Portland Timber

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis CITY SC

NWSL clubs currently committed to the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational include:

Angel City FC

Denver Summit FC

Houston Dash

Portland Thorns FC

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign FC

EVENT SCHEDULE - Passes and Ticket Packages Available Thursday, October 16 at 1 p.m. ET

MLS DAY 1: Saturday, Feb. 7

MLS DAY 2: Sunday, Feb. 8

MLS DAY 3: Wednesday, Feb. 11

MLS DAY 4: Saturday, Feb. 14

NWSL DAY 1: Sunday, Feb. 15

NWSL DAY 2: Saturday, Feb. 21

With more than 250 acres of lush gardens and pristine polo fields, the Empire Polo Club stands among the premier venues for outdoor sporting events and executive gatherings. In addition to hosting the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, the site's fields are managed by Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents.

Fans are encouraged to sign up at www.coachellavalleyinvitational.com for CVI promotions and ticketing information, and to follow @coachellavalleyinvitational on Instagram for the latest updates.







