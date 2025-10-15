FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

FC Cincinnati have clinched a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, based on the club's guaranteed top-four finish in the 2025 Supporters' Shield standings among teams not already qualified for the Champions Cup through Leagues Cup 2025.

The Orange and Blue will compete in the continent's highest level of competition featuring the best clubs in the region for the third consecutive season.

The 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup is scheduled to be played between February and May 2026. In addition to crowning the confederation's club champion, the Concacaf Champions Cup is the sole path through which clubs in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean can qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

More information from Concacaf regarding draw information, schedule and how clubs can qualify is found below.

COMPETITION FORMAT

The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format and is composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match.

Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.

COMPETITION DATES

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup will have five rounds, starting with Round One in early February. The tournament will continue with the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals in April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

Official Draw: Dec. 9, 2025

Round One: Feb. 3 - 5 (Week 1), Feb. 10 - 12 (Week 2), Feb. 17 - 19 (Week 3), Feb. 24 - 26 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 10 - 12 (First Legs), March 17 - 19 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: April 7 - 9 (First Legs), April 14 - 16 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 28 - 30 (First Legs), May 5 - 7 (Second Legs)

Final: May 30, 2026 (Single Leg)

PARTICIPATING CLUBS

Clubs qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup via three regional cups in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, as well as domestic leagues and cups for Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The three regional cups (Leagues Cup, Concacaf Central American Cup, and Concacaf Caribbean Cup) take place between August and December of each year, play an essential role in the Confederation's club ecosystem, and crown their champions.

DRAW PROCEDURES

Based on the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup regulations, qualification criteria, and the Concacaf Club Rankings (as of December 8, 2025), each of the 27 participating clubs will either be pre-seeded into a Round of 16 or Round One bracket, or assigned to one of the two Club pots, as follows:

- Round One (22 clubs): The three highest-ranked clubs will be pre-seeded into a bracket position, and the remaining 19 clubs will be distributed into the two club pots (8 clubs in Pot 1 and 11 clubs in Pot 2).

- Round of 16 (five clubs): The three Concacaf regional cup champions, Liga MX champion with the most accumulated points, and the MLS Cup Champion will be pre-seeded in a bracket position based on the Rankings.







