International Duty Roundup: Recapping the October International Window

Published on October 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







These past days, six Inter Miami CF players were in action representing the Club abroad with their respective national teams in Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers and international friendlies.

Below, let's take a look at how our players fared in the latest FIFA international window.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi and midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul were called up by Argentina for two friendlies after finishing top of the CONMEBOL's qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

First, De Paul featured as a substitute as La Albiceleste secured a 1-0 win over Venezuela on Friday, Oct. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Both players then started and played the full 90 minutes in the team's 6-0 victory against Puerto Rico at Inter Miami's home ground, Chase Stadium, on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The match saw Messi record two assists to further etch his name into the history of the beautiful game, as our Club captain reached 60 assists to become the player with most assists in the history of international fútbol.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Midfielder Telasco Segovia was called up by Venezuela for their friendly against Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium. Segovia started the match as La Vinotinto narrowly fell 1-0.

Ian Fray - Jamaica

Homegrown defender Ian Fray was called up by Jamaica and made his debut for the Reggae Boyz this international window with two appearances in the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

First, the Academy product started as he made his debut in a 2-0 loss on the road against Curaçao on Friday, Oct. 10, before featuring as a second-half substitute in Jamaica's 4-0 victory at home over Bermuda on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Academy product Noah Allen and Greece's U-21 national team continued their flying start in Group F in their UEFA European U-21 Championship 2025-27 qualifying campaign, consolidating the team's spot atop the group and extending their unbeaten record to 3W-0L-0D. The defender started both matches at left-back and featured the full 90 minutes as Greece collected two valuable wins on the road: defeating Germany 2-3 on Friday, Oct. 10, and Latvia 0-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Mateo Silveti - Argentina U-20

Mateo Silvetti is currently on international duty competing with Argentina's U-20 national team at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Argentina are now set to take on Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 15 (7 p.m. ET kick off), with the attacker looking to continue his scoring run in the knockout stage after finding the back of the net in the Round of 16 and the Quarterfinals.

Silvetti has made four appearances so far at the U-20 World Cup, contributing two key strikes and an assist in the process. First, he scored in Argentina's 4-0 victory against Nigeria in the Round of 16, followed by a crucial strike in the 2-0 win over Mexico in the Quarterfinals to secure La Albiceleste's spot in the Semifinals. The 19-year old attacker had previously recorded an assist in Argentina's 1-3 win against Cuba in the group stage.







