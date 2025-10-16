Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Participate in 2025 Legends Cup Miami

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Inter Miami CF Academy's is set to participate in the 2025 Legends Cup Miami from October 17 to 19. Five different age groups from our Academy are set to be in action in the tournament at Florida Blue Training Center against the best youth teams in South Florida: U-8, U-9, U-10, U-11 and U-12.

Each team will play three group stage matches in their respective categories at the Legends Cup, and will eye a spot in the semifinals / final to be played on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Inter Miami CF U-8 Group Stage Matches

Saturday, October 18 at 9 a.m. ET vs. Galacticos Soccer

Saturday, October 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET vs. Juventus Academy

Sunday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. ET vs. Weston FC

Inter Miami CF U-9 Group Stage Matches

Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET vs. Miami Breakers FC

Saturday, October 18 at 3 p.m. ET vs. Galacticos Soccer

Sunday, October 19 at 9 a.m. ET vs. Athletum SC

Inter Miami CF U-10 Group Stage Matches

Saturday, October 18 at 12 p.m. ET vs. Key Biscayne SC

Saturday, October 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET vs. Athletum SC

Sunday, October 19 at 12 p.m. ET vs. Weston FC

Inter Miami CF U-11 Group Stage Matches

Saturday, October 18 at 9 a.m. ET vs. Weston FC

Saturday, October 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET vs. Miami Futbol Academy

Sunday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. ET vs. Athletum SC

Inter Miami CF U-12 Group Stage Matches

Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET vs. Greater Boca YSA SFFA

Saturday, October 18 at 3 p.m. ET vs. Miami Futbol Academy

Sunday, October 19 at 12 p.m. ET vs. Weston Fc

The full competition schedule for all categories of the 2025 Legends Cup is available HERE.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







