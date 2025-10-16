Houston Dynamo Announce Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff Presented by MD Anderson

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo Football Club today announced Houston Soccer Celebration - an unprecedented series of fan-focused experiences at Shell Energy Stadium. The kickoff event, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will welcome fans on Saturday, Dec. 6, and will feature free, family-friendly programming the day after the FIFA World Cup Draw.

To celebrate the FIFA World Cup Draw and kickoff the World Cup season, sports fans of all ages can join fellow Houstonians in learning more about the global game ahead of the world's biggest event coming to Houston in June 2026.

Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff - Saturday, Dec. 6, 12:00-3:00pm

Festivities begin on December 6 with Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff presented by MD Anderson, a free event at Shell Energy Stadium that blends soccer, community, and holiday spirit:

Get game-ready: Join MD Anderson for games and special giveaways, so you're at your best when you step out onto the pitch.

Make History with the Houston Food Bank: Fans can join HDFC and the Houston Food Bank to take part in the largest single-day, off-site food packing event in Houston Food Bank history -helping families prepare for the holiday season.

On-Pitch Dynamo Skills Challenge: Step onto the same pitch professional players call home and compete for bragging rights as the Skills Challenge Champion.

Concourse Activations: Family-friendly programming, including face painting, balloon artists, and soccer activities for all ages.

Free Kids' Soccer Clinic: Young fans (ages 6 - 14) can learn the game from Dynamo coaches on the Shell Energy Stadium field. Registration is required.

Bracket Challenge: Submit your World Cup predictions for a chance to win prizes-including 2027 Houston Dynamo season tickets for a perfect bracket.

Holiday Fun: Snap family photos at the holiday card station, meet Santa Diesel, and shop unique gifts for every fan at the Team Store.

Season Ticket Members: Exclusive event for 2026 Dynamo season ticket members to celebrate inside the Regions Bank Club. For those looking to secure Season Tickets, private tours will be available at the event.

Sign up now to be the first to get your free tickets to Houston Soccer Celebration: Kickoff, as soon as they are available.

Located in the heart of East Downtown (EaDo), and adjacent to the city's FIFA Fan Festival, Shell Energy Stadium will transform into a vibrant hub for fans during the World Cup, with in-stadium watch parties, interactive activations and premium hospitality throughout the tournament. Additional experiences will highlight Dynamo players, coaches, club legends and Diesel the Fox. Exclusive benefits will be available for 2026 Dynamo Season Ticket Members.

Dates, times and ticket information for next summer will be confirmed at a later date. Programming will complement the adjacent FIFA Fan Festival, including private events inside a variety of air-conditioned premium spaces, luxury suites overlooking the pitch or curated hospitality pitch-side. Spaces are customizable for groups of all sizes and budgets, and availability will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in more information should email Booking@HoustonDynamo.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome the largest sporting event in the world to our city and plan to make Shell Energy Stadium and the greater neighborhood the center of soccer celebrations in Houston," said Houston Dynamo FC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "Together with our fans and partners, we will showcase our global city to visitors and celebrate the people and culture who make Houston great."

"We're proud to collaborate with the Houston Dynamo to make Shell Energy Stadium a place where our community can come together to celebrate the world's game," said Brette Peyton, vice president, External Affairs at MD Anderson. "Moments like the World Cup remind us how powerful connection and teamwork can be-values that also drive our mission to end cancer."

"Soccer brings people together like few things can, and that sense of unity is exactly what drives our work every day at Houston Food Bank," said Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank. "We're honored to join the Houston Dynamo in celebrating this global moment for Houston while helping local families prepare for the holiday season."

The FIFA World Cup 26 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States -the largest tournament in history with 48 teams and 104 matches.

Houston will host five group-stage matches (June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26) and two knockout-stage games (June 29, July 4). Shell Energy Stadium will also serve as a training facility for participating nations.







