Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 4-2, to San Diego FC

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell to San Diego FC by a 4-2 score at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night. Defender Felipe Andrade and forward Sergio Santos were the goal scorers for Houston, with Santos marking his first goal in orange.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 11th minute when the Englishman safely secured a long-distance shot from Hirving Lozano.

Houston took the lead in the 15th minute when midfielder Júnior Urso redirected a low-driven cross from ball from midfielder Ondřej Lingr towards Andrade in the center of the box. Andrade, positioned in the right place at the right time, slotted the ball into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season, while Urso recorded his first assist of the year.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had his first shot on goal in the 21st minute, forcing a save from CJ Dos Santos with a low-driven shot from outside the box.

Bond was called into action again in the 28th minute, diving low to his right to deny a right-footed strike from Lozano.

Forward Lawrence Ennali almost doubled Houston's score in the 48th minute when Lingr found the German winger making a run towards the box. Ennali created space by faking out a San Diego defender to his right before firing a left-footed shot that forced a save from Dos Santos.

San Diego leveled the match in the 53rd minute when Anders Dreyer converted from the penalty spot, after a VAR review confirmed a foul from defender Pablo Ortiz. San Diego extend their lead in the 85th minute when Luca De La Torre found the back of the net with a left-footed strike inside the box.

Santos leveled the match for Houston in the 87th minute after capitalizing on San Diego error. The Brazilian forward retrieved a loose ball just outside the box and found the inside of the back post for his first goal of the season.

San Diego regained the lead in the 89th minute when Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino combined for the team's third goal of the night. Pellegrino scored San Diego's fourth and final goal of the night in second half stoppage time with a right-footed strike towards the far post.

Houston wraps the regular seasons with a Decision Day trip to historic rivals Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Oct. 18, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Park. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (9-15-9, 36 pts.) 2-4 San Diego FC (18-9-6, 60 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 33

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 20,732 (sellout)

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 1 2

San Diego FC 0 4 4

HOU: Felipe Andrade 4 (Júnior Urso 2) 15'

SD: Anders Dreyer 16 (unassisted) 53'

SD: Luca De La Torre 5 (Willy Kumado 2) 85'

HOU: Sérgio Santos 1 (Lawrence Ennali 4) 87'

SD: Anders Dreyer 17 (Amahl Pellegrino 2) 89'

SD: Amahl Pellegrino 1 (Jeppe Tverskov 11) 90'+13'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade (Femi Awodesu 90'+2'), Antônio Carlos, Pablo Ortiz, Griffin Dorsey; Artur (c), Júnior Urso (Sérgio Santos 80'), Duane Holmes (Amine Bassi 67'); Lawrence Ennali, Ezequiel Ponce, Ondřej Lingr (Gabe Segal 87')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Erik Dueñas, Diadie Samassékou, Sebastian Kowalczyk

San Diego FC: CJ Dos Santos; Franco Negri (Ian Pilcher 46'), Manu Duah, Christopher McVey, Aiden Harangi (Willy Kumado 84'); Jeppe Tverskov (c), Onni Valakari, Aníbal Godoy (Luca De La Torre 84'); Hirving Lozano (Amahl Pellegrino 46'), Corey Baird (Alex Mighten 75'), Anders Dreyer (Paddy McNair 90'+1')

Unused substitutes: Pablo Sisniega, David Vazquez, Emmanuel Boateng

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; foul) 39'

SD: Aníbal Godoy (caution; foul) 77'

SD: Aiden Harangi (caution; foul) 78'

SD: Ian Pilcher (caution: foul) 83'

HOU: Lawrence Ennali (caution; foul) 90'+1

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant: Andrew Bigelow

Assistant: Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: 81 degrees, clear skies







