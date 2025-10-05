Philadelphia Union Uses Deflected Goal to Top New York City FC

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC fell 1-0 to the Philadelphia Union despite a strong effort. Mikael Uhre's deflected first-half strike proved decisive, with Julián and Nicolás Fernández going close late on as New York City FC were denied by an offside call against Máximo Carrizo and missed chances.

Match Recap

New York City FC were on the road Saturday night as they took on the Philadelphia Union.

The visitors had already secured a spot in the playoffs, while the hosts knew that victory would seal the Supporters' Shield.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change from the team that won the Hudson River Derby last time out, with Alonso Martínez returning to the XI in place of Agustín Ojeda.

New York City almost had a dream start when Martínez got in behind and rounded Andre Blake from a narrow angle. Unfortunately, he was unable to convert his eventual shot.

The hosts responded with several looks at goal over the next ten minutes, but important blocks from Hannes Wolf and Thiago Martins removed the danger.

In the 17th minute, Matt Freese was called into action to deny Bruno Damiani. The Brazilian forced the former Union goalkeeper into a smart save down low to his right.

In response, Wolf produced a dipping volley from the edge of the box that required an important intervention from Blake.

The Austrian was then handed a great chance to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute after a flowing move culminated with a loose ball bouncing into his path. Unfortunately, Wolf slashed at the ball and saw the effort go over.

The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute through Mikael Uhre. His strike from the right side of the area took a wicked deflection off Raul Gustavo and wrong-footed Freese in the process.

The second half saw New York City make one change, with Kevin O'Toole replaced by Aiden O'Neill. The frantic pace that defined the first half continued after the break as Milan Iloski fired wide.

Indiana Vassilev then tested Freese with an effort from just outside the box, before Jansen made two changes in the 59th minute - Mitja Ilenič and Ojeda replacing Martínez and Tayvon Gray.

Ojeda registered a shot on target for New York City ten minutes later, but a deflection took much of the power off the effort, allowing Blake to collect comfortably.

In the 78th minute, a fourth change for New York City saw Wolf replaced by Julián Fernández. The winger created a great chance for the visitors after skipping past two Union defenders and clipping the ball onto the head of Nicolás Fernández. Unfortunately, his header deflected behind for a corner.

New York City's final change came in the 87th minute as Máximo Carrizo replaced Maxi Moralez. The teenager thought he had equalized after latching onto a pass from Nicolás Fernández and poking it past Blake, only for the offside flag to deny him a first MLS goal.

Unfortunately, that would prove to be New York City's last chance of note, forcing them to accept a narrow defeat on the night.

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, October 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00PM ET.







