CLTFC grind out club-best sixth road win to move back into Top 4 of the Eastern Conference

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC recorded a club single-season best sixth MLS regular-season road victory on Saturday to move back into the Top 4 in the Eastern Conference. (pending tonight's results)

Designated Player Wilfried Zaha recorded his sixth game-winning goal of the season to help The Crown earn their 18th win of 2025. Zaha has tallied goals in back-to-back matches and raised his season total to 19 goal contributions (9 goals/10 assists).

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina tallied two saves for his 11th clean sheet of this season, one shy of his career best that was set last season.

Midfielder Nikola Petkovic started his first MLS regular-season match of 2025 and tallied his first career MLS assist, which was the eventual game-winning assist. Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 33

Location: Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Attendance: 17,003

D.C. United Starting XI: Barraza; Antley, Rowles, Bartlett, Schnegg, Piriani, Peltola, Hopkins, Herrera, Benteke, Peglow

Substitutions: Farr (21'), Stroud (49'), MacNaughton (70'), Clark (71'), Badji (71')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Byrne, Ream, Privett, Marshall-Rutty, Williamson, Petkovic, Diani, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Abada (58'), Goodwin (74'), Tuiloma (89'), Coulibaly (89')

Goals:

33'' - CLT - Zaha (Petkovic)

Discipline:

21' - DC - Luis Barraza (Red)

31' - DC - Aaron Herrera (Red)

37' - CLT - Nathan Byrne (Yellow)

42' - DC - Jackson Hopkins (Yellow)

61' - DC - Jared Stroud (Yellow)

75' - CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Yellow)

82' - CLT - Eryk Williamson (Yellow)







