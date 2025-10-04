Real Salt Lake Midfielder Braian Ojeda Called by Paraguay for International Duty

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda has again been selected to represent his home country of Paraguay for upcoming international friendly matches, the 25-year-old Ojeda recalled to the Albirroja selection for the second time in a month after being left out of senior national team duties since October, 2023.

Ojeda will now miss next Saturday's penultimate 2025 MLS regular-season game for Real Salt Lake at Seattle, a match rescheduled from late August due to the Sounders' Leagues Cup final participation.

Ojeda - second on RSL this year with five goals scored across all competitions entering tonight's Rocky Mountain Cup match against Colorado, trailing only Diego Luna (10) - again looks to contribute to a new era for Paraguay, which saw him make five of his nine all-time senior team caps during qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The two-way RSL midfielder played 16 minutes in early September after last appearing for Paraguay in October, 2023, on the heels of 16 appearances for various Albirroja youth national teams.

A recent goal-scoring hero for RSL, the immense Ojeda rewarded a dynamic first half in last week's 3-1 win over Austin with his 45th-minute score. Ojeda also scored the game-winning goal in two RSL midsummer victories: the latest on Aug. 6 against Queretaro in Leagues Cup action, just four days after providing.his first-ever professional brace against Atlético San Luis in the same tournament. Just one week earlier, Ojeda scored his first-ever MLS game-winner in the 81st minute back on July 26 against San Jose, giving him four goals in four games, after just two in his previous 75 with RSL.

Entering tonight, Ojeda has now made 120 appearances across all competitions for RSL since his September 2022 arrival, a midfield staple with extensive ground coverage, incisive passing forward and an endless engine. Ojeda led RSL in minutes a year ago, and has consistently been one of RSL's top performers this 2025 season across multiple competitions.

Real Salt Lake (11-16-4, 37 points, 11th West / 21st Shield) remains home tonight to host visiting rival Colorado Rapids (11-14-7, 40 points, 8th West / 18th Shield) in a critical, must-win Rocky Mountain Cup decider as the Claret-and-Cobalt look vault itself back above the Western Conference 2025 MLS Cup Playoff line.

Tonight's match provides an opportunity for RSL to win back-to-back matches for the first time since mid-July, while a multi-goal victory is necessary to reclaim the fan-created Rocky Mountain Cup. With a win Saturday by two or more goals, RSL seizes the Rocky Mountain Cup for the fourth time in the last five years and for the 15th occasion in the last 19 seasons (excluding the disputed 2020 edition).

Select tickets remain for this evening's Fan Appreciation Match in Sandy; visit www.RSL.com/tickets for more information and availability.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.