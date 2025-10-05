Braces from Alba and Allende Lead Inter Miami CF to 4-1 Victory Over New England Revolution

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (17W-7L-8D, 59 points) secured a 4-1 win at home over the New England Revolution tonight in MLS regular season action. Braces from legendary defender Jordi Alba and attacker Tadeo Allende led the team to victory.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Ian Fray, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcó and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets Baltasar Rodríguez an captain Lionel Messi started in midfield; Luis Suárez and Allende led the team in attack.

Match Action

After an initial close start to the first half, Allende found the breakthrough goal for Inter Miami in the 32nd minute. Messi left Allende in space on the right end of the box with a precise no-look pass, where the Argentinian attacker picked up the ball and found the back of the net with a finish to the far post from the right end of the box. The goal was Allende's 10th this regular season, while the assist was the 15th for Messi.

Inter Miami doubled its lead before the half in the third minute of added time, with Messi capitalizing on a defensive mistake before assisting Alba inside the box, where the Spanish defender struck from close range to register his fourth goal of the season. The assist, meanwhile, was Messi's 16 this league campaign, which helped our captain make history as he reached 40 goal contributions this regular season (24 goals, 16 assists).

New England Revolution cut one back in the second half, with Dor Turgeman scoring in the 59th minute for the visitors.

Allende restored Inter Miami's two-goals lead and secured his brace right after in the 60th minute, receiving a precise ball over the top of the opposition's defense from Messi before finding the back of the net with a finish from the center of the box. The goal was Allende's 11th this regular season, while Messi's 16th assist this regular season was a historic one, as he reached 40 goal contributions this regular season (24 goals and 16 assists).

Alba rounded out the home win to secure his brace in the 63rd minute, receiving a pass from Segovia on the left end of the box before getting rid of his defender and scoring with a grounded shot to the far post. The goal was Alba's fifth this regular season, while the assist was the sixth for Segovia.

The 4-1 scoreline then held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim all three points at home.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami will host Atlanta United next Saturday, Oct 22 at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 52.4%

NE - 47.6%

Shots:

MIA - 14

NE - 11

Saves:

MIA - 4

NE - 4

Corners:

MIA - 3

NE - 6

Fouls:

MIA - 8

NE - 6

