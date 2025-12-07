Inter Miami CF Crowned MLS Cup Champion, Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1

Published on December 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF secured a historic 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the Club's fourth trophy and first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title. Goals from midfielder Rdodrgio De Paul and attacker Tadeo Allende, as well as an own goal from Vancouver, spurred Inter Miami to the historic result at Chase Stadium this evening. Notably, captain Leo Messi earned MLS Cup presented by Audi MVP honors after dishing out two assists tonight.

Additionally, Spanish legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were selected as Icons of the Match presented by Royal Caribbean as they closed out their stellar careers lifting one last title.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch for the historic MLS Cup at Chase Stadium with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Sergio Busquets, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up the back five; Mateo Silvetti, De Paul, and Baltasar Rodríguez started in midfield; Allende and Messi led the team in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami took the lead early in the 8th minute of action, with De Paul playing a ball into space for Allende down the right flank, who then played a grounded pass into the box that was deflected into the back of the net by a Vancouver Whitecaps defender.

Goalkeeper Ríos Novo then had several crucial interventions to preserve the team's lead throughout the first half, including denying an attempt from Vancouver's Emmanuel Sabbi from close range in the 38'.

Vancouver levelled the scoring in the second half, with Ali Ahmed scoring for the visiting side in the 60th minute.

Inter Miami reclaimed its lead 11 minutes later in the 71st minute through De Paul. Messi applied pressure in the opponent's third before recovering possession and feeding a precise threaded pass into space for De Paul, who then slotted the ball at the bottom-left corner from the right end of the box. The goal was the first for De Paul in MLS action, while the assist was Messi's eighth this postseason.

Inter Miami rounded out the result with a spectacular strike in the sixth minute of added time. Alba fed a pass for Messi down the center of the pitch, who chested the ball down and found Allende in space with a pass over the opposition's backline. Allende then made his way into the box before scoring with a grounded finish to the left post. The goal established a new record in MLS, as Allende reached nine goals for the most goals scored by a player in a single postseason. The assist, meanwhile, increased Messi's tally to nine in the postseason and to a total 28 assists this MLS campaign.

The 3-1 scoreline would remain unchanged through the final whistle for Inter Miami to lift its first-ever MLS Cup title. Additionally, Inter Miami closed out its chapter at Chase Stadium in historic fashion.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 35%

VAN - 65%

Shots:

MIA - 8

VAN - 11

Saves:

MIA - 3

VAN - 2

Corners:

MIA - 1

VAN - 1

Fouls:

MIA - 22

VAN - 23







