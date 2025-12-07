Inter Miami CF Win 2025 MLS Cup Presented by Audi

FORT LAUDERDALE - Inter Miami CF, captained by Lionel Messi, captured the club's first ever MLS Cup presented by Audi, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi was announced as the MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi for his standout performance, which included two assists and the game-winning assist on Rodrigo De Paul's second-half goal.

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Own Goal (Ocampo), 8'

VAN - Ahmed (White, Sabbi) 60'

MIA - De Paul (Messi) 71'

MIA - Allende (Messi, Alba) 90+6'

Attendance: 21,550

Miami opened the scoring in the eighth minute, after a Tadeo Allende cross deflected off Vancouver defender Edier Ocampo and into the back of the net for an own goal.

Vancouver leveled the score 1-1 in the 60th minute, as winger Ali Ahmed's near-post shot squeezed past Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo.

The game-winning goal for Inter Miami CF came in the 71st minute as Miami captain Lionel Messi sent an inch-perfect through ball to Rodrigo De Paul who slotted home his finish.

Inter Miami CF sealed the win in the 90+6' minute, during stoppage time, when Tadeo Allende received a pass from Messi to put away the game. Allende's goal was his ninth in the playoffs, setting a record for the most goals scored by a player during a single postseason.

Game Notes

Inter Miami CF is the eighth different team in the past 10 seasons to win MLS Cup and hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Rodrigo De Paul became the first FIFA World Cup winners to win MLS Cup.

After two assists, Lionel Messi earned MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi honors, becoming the first Argentine international to earn the award since Diego Valeri for the Portland Timbers in 2015.

With an MLS Cup victory in his first year as head coach, Javier Mascherano becomes the first to achieve the feat since Steve Cherundolo in 2022, and the eighth overall to achieve it.

Inter Miami's quartet of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Tadeo Allende, and Luis Suárez have combined for 133 goal contributions across the 2025 MLS regular season and playoffs, the most ever in an MLS season.

Inter Miami CF scored 101 goals across the 2025 regular season and postseason, the most in MLS history.

With his goal in Miami's victory, Tadeo Allende took his postseason tally to nine goals, the most ever scored by a player in a single postseason in MLS history.

With two assists, Lionel Messi took his 2025 postseason total to 15 goal contributions (six goals, nine assists), the most by any player across a single MLS postseason.

After each announcing their retirement at the end of the 2025 regular season, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have now won 20 trophies together, ending their storied careers on a high note. Sergio Busquets ends his career with 37 trophies across 10 different competitions, while Jordi Alba finishes with 21 trophies across nine different competitions.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have now won 18 trophies together.

Lionel Messi has now won 47 trophies (16 different competitions) during his career (club and country).

With their MLS Cup win, Inter Miami CF becomes the fifth Miami-based team to win a major North American championship, joining the Miami Heat (2005-06, 2011-12, 2012-13), Florida Panthers (2023-24, 2024-25), Miami Marlins (1997, 2003), and the Miami Dolphins (1972, 1973).

Vancouver's goal was scored by Ali Ahmed who was only the second Canadian-born player to score in MLS Cup, joining Dwayne De Rosario in 2001 and 2007.







