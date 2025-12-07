Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff, Presented by MD Anderson, at Shell Energy Stadium

Published on December 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON (Dec. 6, 2025) - Houston Dynamo Football Club on Saturday afternoon hosted the highly anticipated Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff event, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, marking the start of HDFC's wider Houston Soccer Celebration, which will offer an unprecedented series of fan-focused experiences at Shell Energy Stadium.

Held the day after the FIFA World Cup Draw, the kickoff event featured free, family-friendly programing that invited fans of all ages to celebrate the global game ahead of the world's largest sporting event coming to Houston.

Some highlights included:

A record-setting partnership between HDFC, the Houston Food Bank and fans that saw 250 volunteers pack 15,360 meals, resulting in the largest single-day, off-site food packing event in Houston Food Bank history

Appearances by Mexican international legend Luis "El Matador" Hernández and USMNT/Dynamo legend DaMarcus Beasley

Appearances by Dynamo goalkeepers Jonathan Bond and Jimmy Maurer

The Dynamo & Dash Charities Locker Room Sale, with all proceeds supporting HDFC's official 501(c)(3) non-profit arm

On-pitch Dynamo skills challenge, a kids' soccer clinic and a World Cup bracket challenge

The FIFA World Cup 26 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States-the largest tournament in history with 48 teams and 104 matches.

Houston will host five group-stage matches (June 14, 17, 20, 23, 26) and two knockout-stage games (June 29, July 4), with countries including Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, Curaçao, Uzbekistan, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. Shell Energy Stadium will also serve as a training facility for participating nations.







Major League Soccer Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.