'Caps conclude a season to be proud of

Published on December 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Like they have all season long, Vancouver Whitecaps FC fought valiantly. At times, they dictated the match. They gave everything for their supporters in the stadium, back in Vancouver, and around the world.

In the end, Inter Miami CF came away victorious to win MLS Cup at Chase Stadium.

After an unlucky deflection gave Miami a 1-0 lead on an early own goal, Ali Ahmed equalized in the second half to bring Vancouver fans to their feet far and wide. Two assists from Lionel Messi then set up both the winning strike from Rodrigo De Paul, and a very late marker from Tadeo Allende for a 3-1 final.

It was the first time Inter Miami hoisted the MLS Cup and Whitecaps FC's first appearance in the championship since their MLS era began in 2011.

Before the match, Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made one change. MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon drew in at centre back after serving a one-match suspension in the Western Conference Final due to a red card in the Conference Semifinal.

In the eighth minute, Inter Miami struck first. After Messi laid off just inside the Vancouver side of the centre line, midfielder De Paul put in a high through ball ahead for the onrushing Tadeo Allende. It was his cross that deflected in for the opening goal.

Tempers flared a few times between the clubs. Both Baltasar Rodríguez and Whitecaps FC striker Brian White were cautioned in separate clashes.

Confidence continued to build for the boys from the Village of Vancouver. Winger Emmanuel Sabbi put his highlight reel dribbling skills on display. Three yards into the box, Sabbi tried to leap past Rodríguez's challenge. There was debate over a penalty kick, but play went on.

After a Berhalter ball ended up in the box, Müller collected the ball. The Raumdeuter's lightning-quick header towards the far post led to Emmanuel Sabbi launching himself for mid-air brilliance off his right boot. Only a jaw-dropping Ríos denial saved the day.

When play resumed, Ahmed kept trying to penetrate the edges of the box with spirited battles against defender Maximiliano Falcón.

At the hour, all the hard work from the first half finally paid off. Sabbi guided a ball to White at the edge of the area. The American international calmly turned to slot a short pass over to a wide-open Ahmed. The young Canadian's drive skipped off the Miami goalkeeper's right glove and in off the woodwork for a 1-1 equalizer.

On the next rush, Sabbi put his head down intent on scoring. He stutter-stepped his way past three Heron defenders for a jaw-dropping 18-yard strike that cleanly beat Ríos Novo - and crashed off the right post, swerved tantalizingly close to the line - and then also banged off the left post.

The ball pinwheeled five yards from glory. Two seconds later, Sabbi slid for a third knock off the woodwork.

In the 71st minute, Inter Miami retook the lead. Messi picked up the ball and spotted onrushing Rodrigo De Paul with a through ball, finishing to make it 2-1 for the home side.

In added time, Miami found a third goal. Messi sprung Allende loose for the 3-1 insurance marker. Ultimately the Herons lifted MLS Cup.

Whitecaps FC will now have a much deserved break before returning in January for 2026 preseason. It was a historic 2025 season, including club records in MLS for points and wins, the best goal difference in MLS, and runs to the final of every cup the club played in.

For the latest information, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Drew Fischer

Attendance: 21,556

Scoring Summary

8' - MIA - Édier Ocampo (own goal)

60' - VAN - Ali Ahmed (Brian White, Emmanuel Sabbi)

71' - MIA - Rodrigo De Paul (Lionel Messi)

90'+6 - MIA - Tadeo Allende (Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba)

Cautions

13' - MIA - Baltasar Rodríguez

17' - VAN - Brian White

45' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

48' - MIA - Maximiliano Falcón

66' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

74' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

86' - MIA - Rodrigo De Paul

86' - VAN - Mathías Laborda

90'+4 - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

90'+8 - MIA - Rocco Ríos Novo

Statistics

Possession: MIA 43% - VAN 57%

Shots: MIA 8 - VAN 11

Shots on Goal: MIA 4 - VAN 4

Saves: MIA 3 - VAN 1

Fouls: MIA 22 - VAN 23

Offsides: MIA 4 - VAN 0

Corners: MIA 1 - VAN 1

Inter Miami CF

34.Rocco Ríos Novo; 18.Jordi Alba, 32.Noah Allen, 5.Sergio Busquets, 37.Maximiliano Falcón,17.Ian Fray (57.Marcelo Weigandt 90'+1); 11.Baltasar Rodríguez (8.Telasco Segovia 56'), 7.Rodrigo De Paul, 24.Mateo Silvetti (42.Yannick Bright 78'); 10.Lionel Messi, 21.Tadeo Allende

Substitutes not used

19.Óscar Ustari, 2.Gonzalo Luján, 6.Tomás Avilés, 9.Luis Suárez, 14.Fafà Picault, 29.Allen Obando

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 6.Ralph Priso (23.Joedrick Pupe 68'), 2.Mathías Laborda; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (17.Kenji Cabrera 82'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (7.Jayden Nelson 90'+1), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.Ali Ahmed (25.Ryan Gauld 68'); 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 14.Daniel Ríos, 28.Tate Johnson, 59.Jeevan Badwal, 75.Rayan Elloumi







Major League Soccer Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.