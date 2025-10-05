Philadelphia Union Win 2025 Supporters' Shield
Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union have clinched the 2025 Supporters' Shield with a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday night at Subaru Park. The win marks the second trophy in club history, having previously captured the Supporters' Shield in 2020. With the victory, the Union have secured a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and clinched the top seed and homefield advantage throughout the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The result also sets a new club record for total wins in a single season, improving their record to 20-6-7. In their 12th home victory of the campaign, the Union secured the lone goal of the match in the 40th minute when forward Mikael Uhre found the back of the net and goalkeeper Andre Blake secured his ninth clean sheet of the season.
The Union conclude the 2025 MLS regular season when they travel to Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC on Saturday, October 18th (6:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 1 - New York City FC 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, October 4, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Jon Freemon
Assistant Referees: Lyes Arfa, Ben Rigel
Fourth Official: Muhammad Hassan
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Robert Schaap
Weather: 70 degrees and partly cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Mikael Uhre (Lukic) 40'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 19'
NYCFC - Kevin O'Toole (caution) 34'
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 36'
PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 55'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel, Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques, Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 81'), Milan Iloski (Olivier Mbaizo 81'), Mikael Uhre (Tai Baribo 58'), Bruno Damiani (Jesus Bueno 73').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Neil Pierre, Cavan Sullivan, Ben Bender, Chris Donovan.
New York City FC: Matt Freese; Thiago Martins, Kevin O'Toole (Aiden O'Neill 45'), Tayvon Gray (Mitja Ilenič 59'), Raul Gustavo, Justin Haak, Nicolás Fernández Mercau, Andres Perea, Maxi Moralez (Maximo Carrizo 87'), Hannes Wolf (Julian Fernández 78'), Alonso Martínez (Agustín Ojeda 59').
Substitutes not used: Tomás Romero ; Strahinja Tanasijević, Jonathan Shore, Seymour Reid.
TEAM NOTES
Tonight's win secures the second time the Union have won the Supporters' Shield after previously taking home the trophy in 2020.
With tonight's win, the Union gained their 20th win, setting a new club record.
Philadelphia becomes the seventh team in MLS history to win multiple Supporters' Shields.
The Union are now the second expansion club in MLS history to win multiple Supporters' Shields (2020), joining LAFC.
Coach Bradley Carnell is the third coach in MLS history to lead multiple clubs to at least 55 points in his debut season.
At Subaru Park, the Union are currently tied for the most points at home in the regular season this year (40 points), (12-1-4 record).
The Union will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Goalkeeper Andre Blake registered his ninth clean streak with the Union.
