CF Montréal Closes Home Slate with 1-1 Draw vs. Nashville SC
Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - In its final home game of the season, CF Montréal drew 1-1 to Nashville SC Saturday afternoon at Stade Saputo.
Dante Sealy opened the scoring in the 9th minute from a free kick. This was the Trinidadian's 7th goal in his last nine MLS matches.
Prince Owusu thought to have doubled the Bleu-blanc-noir's lead in the 33rd minute however after video review, Jalen Neal was found to be in an offside position.
Nashville equalized at the 81st minute with a header goal from Sam Surridge.
CF Montréal will play its final game of the season when it will visit FC Cincinnati on Saturday, October 18 at 6:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
GAME NOTES
-Luca Petrasso earned his 30th start of the season.
DAVID SAUVRY
"It wasn't a good performance given what we wanted to achieve. We're disappointed because we wanted to do much better both with and without the ball. Dante Sealy has made a lot of progress this season. I think there are a lot of players who have improved this year, but I agree that the number of wins we have at home is not enough for the fans. We are aware of that, and tonight we are disappointed with the performance because the guys worked hard, but not in the way we wanted to."
DANTE SEALY
"I know what I can bring to the table. I'm grateful that I could be in this situation where I'm playing every game week in, week out. I'm happy I get to show my qualities and help the team as much as I can. This is probably my first full senior season. So as the season has went on, I've matured. I've found my spaces, my spots. I just felt like it was a slow process but now everything is starting to come together nicely."
THOMAS GILLER
"This is our first game since the last few matches where we didn't play well, but we have to appreciate our point. We have to appreciate that Nashville is a great team and stay positive. We've earned points in two games now, and we have one game left, so we have to stay positive. There's an incredible atmosphere, and the stadium is full for every game. The fans here are really loyal, and I'm disappointed because it hasn't been a good season. We really want things to change, for Montreal to get back on top and fight for points and championships."
