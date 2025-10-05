Revolution Downed by Inter Miami CF, 4-1

Published on October 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The New England Revolution (9-16-8; 35 pts.) fell to Inter Miami CF (17-7-8, 59 pts.), 4-1, on Saturday night at Chase Stadium. Revolution newcomer Dor Turgeman became the first player in club history to score in each of his first two MLS games, but a pair of Miami goals in each half, three of them assisted by Lionel Messi, lifted the hosts to victory in New England's final away match of the 2025 MLS campaign.

New England had a bright start to the match and nearly stunned Inter Miami by finding the scoresheet within 10 minutes. Revolution captain Carles Gil lofted a cross to the back post towards a streaking Brandon Bye, whose header ricocheted off the crossbar. Miami rebounded from the early chance and began testing New England's backline, as Messi forced a diving save out of Matt Turner in the 14th minute. Turner posted four saves on the night in what was his last match before departing for international duty next week with the United States Men's National Team.

Miami found its breakthrough in the 32nd minute from Tadeo Allende, who drove a low shot into the net on Messi's assist. The hosts doubled their lead moments before the halftime whistle, as Messi pounced on a turnover and slipped a centering pass to Jordi Alba, who touched the ball around a sliding defender and finished with his left foot from close range.

Interim Head Coach Pablo Moreira made two changes at the intermission, as Luca Langoni replaced Mamadou Fofana and Alhassan Yusuf came on for Allan Oyirwoth. The change paid dividends before the hour mark as New England pulled one back through Turgeman in the 59th minute. The 21-year-old striker collected a pass from Gil, nutmegged an opponent, and rippled the net with a powerful right-footed shot past a frozen Miami goalkeeper.

With his second goal since arriving to New England, Turgeman became the first Revolution player to score in each of his first two MLS matches. Gil recorded his team-leading 13th of the season on the play and finished with a game-high five key passes.

The Revolution's comeback attempt was cut short by Miami's third goal coming quickly off the ensuing kickoff. Allende scored in the 60th minute to restore the two-goal advantage, and Alba completed his brace in the 63rd minute to put the match out of reach. In an effort to cut into the deficit, the Revolution deployed Argentinian forward Tomas Chancalay in the 71st minute, who logged three shot attempts in his brief appearance.

After a break for FIFA's October international window, New England will conclude the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, October 18 vs. Chicago Fire FC. The MLS Decision Day contest at Gillette Stadium kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Watch live in English or Spanish with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to the Revolution radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mas Latino 99.9 FM and 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

The Revolution finished the road slate with a 5-7-5 record. Their 20 away points are tied for sixth most in team history.

Dor Turgeman earned his first MLS start, scoring his second goal in as many games to begin his Revolution career.

Turgeman became the first Revolution player to score in each of his first two MLS appearances.

Turgeman (Israel) is one of eight Revolution players reporting for international duty following tonight's match, joining Leo Campana (Ecuador), Mamadou Fofana (Mali), Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda), Matt Turner (United States), Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria), Eric Klein (U.S. U-20), and Peyton Miller (U.S. - FIFA U-20 World Cup).

Oyirwoth earned his fourth consecutive start in midfield, the 18-year-old's fifth MLS appearance.

Carles Gil recorded his team-leading 13th assist of the season on Turgeman's goal, along with a game-high five key passes.

Tomás Chancalay recorded a team-high three shots in his 19-minute shift.

Brayan Ceballos started his 29th match of the season and will be suspended for the regular season finale on October 18 due to yellow card accumulation.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #33

New England Revolution 1 at Inter Miami CF 4

October 4, 2025 - Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referee: Corey Parker

Assistant Referee: Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye

Video Asst. Referee: Carol Anne Chenard

Assistant VAR: Matthew Seem

Weather: 81 degrees and cloudy with showers

Attendance: 21,550

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Tadeo Allende 10 (Lionel Messi 15, Jordi Alba 13) 32'

MIA - Jordi Alba 4 (Lionel Messi 16) 45'+3

NE - Dor Turgeman 2 (Carles Gil 13) 59'

MIA - Tadeo Allende 11 (Lionel Messi 17, Sergio Busquets 10) 60'

MIA - Jordi Alba 5 (Telasco Segovia 6) 63'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 29'

MIA - Rodrigo De Paul (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 86'

MIA - Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 88'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Tanner Beason, Mamadou Fofana (Alhassan Yusuf 45'), Brayan Ceballos; Will Sands, Matt Polster, Allan Oyirwoth (Luca Langoni 45'), Brandon Bye: Carles Gil ©; Leo Campana (Tomás Chancalay 71'), Dor Turgeman.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Gevork Diarbian, Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Eric Klein, Jackson Yueill.

Inter Miami CF: Rocco Rios Novo; Jordi Alba, Noah Allen (Gonzalo Lujan 90'), Maximiliano Falcón, Ian Fray (Tomas Aviles 90'); Rodgrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets (Yannick Bright 77'), Baltasar Rodriguez (Telasco Segovia 60'); Lionel Messi ©; Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende.

Substitutes Not Used: Oscar Ustari; Santiago Morales, Fafa Picault, Ryan Sailor, Marcelo Weigandt.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.