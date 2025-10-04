Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night Match Versus San Diego FC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced that Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night match versus MLS newcomers and Western Conference-leading San Diego FC at Shell Energy Stadium is sold out.

The organization will host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort, at the stadium to celebrate the heartbeat of the Club-the fans-and thank them for their incredible support all season long with a night full of giveaways, surprises and non-stop energy.

The Dynamo are pushing for their third consecutive postseason appearance and are in a must-win situation on Saturday, sitting just two points outside of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line with two regular season matches remaining.

Houston closes the regular season on the road with a Decision Day match up versus historic rivals Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







