Houston Dynamo FC Continue Push for the Playoffs in Cross-Conference Matchup at Nashville SC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their push for the playoffs with a trip to face Nashville SC on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a cross-conference matchup at GEODIS Park. Kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Dynamo sit just one place and one point outside of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line with three regular season matches remaining this season, including one home match and two road matches.

The Dynamo hold a 2-1-1 (WLD) record in their last four regular season matches versus Nashville, including victories in their last two meetings in 2022. Their most recent result at GEODIS Park came in October 2022, when Houston earned a 2-1 victory behind a brace from former Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, to host San Diego FC on Fan Appreciation Night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the match are 20 percent off and selling fast, while purchases can be applied as credit for 2026 Season Memberships. Fans can purchase tickets and take advantage of the offer HERE, via SeatGeek.

Houston Dynamo FC at Nashville SC

Saturday, Sept. 27 - 7:30 p.m. CT

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Callum Williams and Calen Carr

Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Diego Tabares

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







