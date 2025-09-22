Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) player's fourth selection this season.

The Dynamo earned three crucial points after securing a 1-0 shutout victory over the Portland Timbers at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night. Houston broke the scoreless affair in the 44th minute when McGlynn delivered a curling corner kick delivery to the head of a leaping forward Ezequiel Ponce, who directed the ball into the back of the net. The play marked the Argentinian's 10th goal of the season and the American's eighth assist.

The result also marked Houston's ninth clean sheet of the season and saw McGlynn finish the night with eight key passes, an 87.5 percent passing completion rate and three shots on target.

The Dynamo are now just one place and one point behind the playoff line with three regular season matches remaining in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including one at home and two on the road.

McGlynn (Matchday 7, 14, 28 and 35) is one of nine players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Ondøej Lingr (Matchday 9, 10 and 31), Ponce (Matchday 22 and 31), Artur (Matchday 29), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 22), Felipe Andrade (Matchday 13 and 21), Femi Awodesu (Matchday 16), Gabe Segal (Matchday 16) and Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 and 22.

Houston next travels to face Nashville SC on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a cross-conference matchup at GEODIS Park, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.