Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







Chicago Fire FC will welcome longtime rivals Columbus Crew to Soldier Field on Saturday, Sept. 27 in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Meridian.

The Men in Red will be eager to take the field on Saturday following a 3-0 shutout of Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. Defender Joel Waterman and midfielder Dje D'Avilla each scored their first goals with the Fire in the first half, before Philip Zinckernagel closed out the scoring with his 14th goal of 2025. The victory also held the Fire two points above the New York Red Bulls in ninth place in the East, the last berth in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, with a game in hand.

Columbus arrives in the Windy City following a 1-1 home draw against Toronto FC on Saturday night. New Designated Player Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring just over a quarter hour in, but veteran defender Richie Laryea equalized shortly after halftime for Toronto. The Crew now come into Soldier Field having won only once in their last seven matches and only one spot above the Fire in eighth.

The 79th regular season meeting between the longtime Eastern Conference rivals is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and will be transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (13-11-6, 45 points) vs. Columbus Crew (15-11-5, 50 points)

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Soldier Field - Columbus, Ohio

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CLB: (27-28-23)

Last Game vs. CLB: May 18, 2024 (1-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at CLB: Feb. 22, 2025 (2-4 L) - Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against Columbus Crew will be available here on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 - Defender Joel Waterman and midfielder Dje D'Avilla each scored their first goal as members of the Fire on Saturday night. For D'Avilla, the moment was extra sweet - the goal was also the first of his professional career following stints at clubs in Ivory Coast, United Arab Emirates and Portugal. For Waterman, it was the first game-winning goal of his career since 2022 in only his second match with the Men in Red.

2 - Chicago scored twice from set piece goals on Saturday, totaling 12 such goals this season - the third best mark in the league. Both goals were similar to each other, with André Franco serving a cross from the left side to the far side of the box, where a teammate got a header. Crucially, the Fire held off the league's top set piece scoring team, Minnesota United FC, from scoring in any capacity in the 3-0 clean sheet.

200 - Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter coached his 200th MLS regular season match on Saturday, earning the 80th victory of his career. His career total is tied for 21st all-time in Major League Soccer history with Columbus' Wifried Nancy. A win on Saturday would place Berhalter in the top 20, tied with the Dallas Burn's Dave Dir with 81.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.