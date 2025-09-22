New York City FC Named Official Training Partner of Long Island Junior Soccer League

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC has announced a new partnership with the Long Island Junior Soccer League (LIJSL), one of the largest youth soccer leagues in the United States. The Club will serve as the Official Training Partner of LIJSL.

Founded in 1966, LIJSL now features more than 100 member clubs, 5,000+ volunteers, and over 50,000 registered families. The league has become a cornerstone of youth development and grassroots soccer in the Long Island and New York areas, providing opportunities for young players to learn, grow, and compete.

"New York City FC is excited to partner with LIJSL and advance our shared core missions," said Kevin Dorn, Director of Youth Programs at New York City FC. "Connecting with young New Yorkers is central to the Club's identity. We look forward to collaboratively growing the game, identifying talent, and welcoming new young players into the New York City FC community and New York City at large."

The partnership will introduce a range of initiatives designed to engage fans and grow the Club's following, including a dedicated LIJSL Theme Night at a New York City FC home game in 2026.

"We are excited to join with New York City FC as our training partner," said John Fitzgerald, Sporting Director at LIJSL. At LIJSL we offer numerous programs and opportunities for our members, and we're always looking to grow those opportunities. Player involvement, enjoyment, and experiences are paramount to what we are about, and this is yet another example of just that. With New York City FC's state-of-the-art stadium coming to Queens, LIJSL families will have the chance to see professional soccer in person, and close to home. We look forward to growing this relationship this them."

New York City FC and LIJSL will work together to deliver programs designed to identify players and further connect them to the professional game, including the participation of the New York City FC Boys Select Teams in the LIJSL Events and Tournaments. Additionally, the first camps in the name of the partnership will be held on October 13, 2025, and November 11, 2025. For more information about these events, visit the event pages here and here.

"LIJSL is proud to announce a groundbreaking agreement with New York City FC, making the Club our official training partner," said Andrew Seabury, President, Long Island Junior Soccer League. This collaboration unites LIJSL's 50,000 youth players with the professional expertise and resources of New York City FC, linking our players directly to our local professional team and creating unparalleled opportunities for player development while inspiring the next generation of soccer talent across Long Island."







