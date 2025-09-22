Real Salt Lake Falls 4-1 at LAFC

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Real Salt Lake (10-16-4, 34 points, 12th West) fell 4-1 on the road to LAFC (14-7-8, 50 points, 4th West) Sunday night at BMO Stadium, as Denis Bouanga's hat trick powered the Black-and-Gold to back-to-back wins over the Claret-and-Cobalt to close out the two-game series between the Western Conference rivals.

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made two changes to the starting XI from Wednesday night's 4-1 home loss to LAFC, unveiling a slightly retooled lineup for Sunday's rematch in Los Angeles. In midfield, German-born playmaker Noel Caliskan partnered with Paraguayan international Braian Ojeda in the pivot, tasked with controlling tempo and disrupting transitions. Joining them were homegrown sensation Zavier Gozo-fresh off his stunning bicycle-kick goal past World Cup champion Hugo Lloris in midweek-and creative starlet Diego Luna, both expected to provide attacking spark. Up top, Australian forward Ariath Piol earned the start, filling in for Victor Olatunji after his red card on Wednesday.

Real Salt Lake opened the match on the front foot, creating early chances but unable to find the finishing touch. In the ninth minute, Luna delivered a curling cross into the box for Australian striker Piol, whose glancing header narrowly sailed over the bar. The breakthrough came just five minutes later, when Caliskan teed up centerback Brayan Vera on a short corner outside the 18-yard box. Vera unleashed a thunderous strike into the top-left corner, giving RSL a 1-0 lead, marking his first goal of the season and the second consecutive year Vera scored at BMO Stadium. The goal injected momentum into the RSL attack, which continued to press forward with intent.

On the other end, captain Rafael Cabral stood tall to preserve the advantage, making a crucial diving save in the 24th minute and another quick-reaction stop at his near post in the 31st. Late in the first half, an uncalled swinging elbow from LAFC winger Palencia ruptured the eardrum of outside back Alex Katranis - with no cards shown or video review, the Black-and-Gold striking back in stoppage time. In the 45+1st minute, Heung-Min Son slipped a pass into Denis Bouanga, who calmly slotted home the equalizer. Just two minutes later in minute 45+3', Son produced a moment of brilliance, rifling a low shot from outside the box that ricocheted off the inside of the post and in, handing LAFC a 2-1 lead at the break.

Real Salt Lake opened the second half under pressure, forced to defend against LAFC's relentless attack. Just six minutes after the restart, captain Cabral was called into action, diving to push aside a dangerous effort from distance and keep his team within reach. The Claret-and-Cobalt responded with flashes of promise in the final third, linking up well in attack but struggling to find the final touch. In the 66th minute, Luna tried his luck from outside the 18, forcing a fingertip save over the bar to win a corner.

Despite RSL's resilience, LAFC extended its advantage in the 73rd minute. Midfielder Andrew Moran split the backline with a well-timed ball, allowing Bouanga to race through and chip Cabral for his second goal of the night. Bouanga then completed his hat trick in the 87th minute, collecting a pass from Jeremy Ebobisse outside the box, driving past his defender, and finishing clinically to seal the result.

Unable to mount a late response, RSL fell 4-1, suffering back-to-back defeats to LAFC to close out the two-game series against their Western Conference rivals.

Real Salt Lake returns to America First Field for its next home fixture, hosting Austin FC on Saturday, September 27, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match are available at www.RSL.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: LAFC 4: 1 RSL

RSL: Brayan Vera (Noel Caliskan) 14' - After receiving a pass from midfielder Caliskan just outside the 18-yard box, center back Vera unleashed a thunderous strike into the top-left corner, giving Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead and marking his first goal of the season.

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Heung-Min Son) 45+1' - Just before the halftime whistle, Heung-Min Son slipped a clever ball into the box for Denis Bouanga, who coolly slotted his finish past goalkeeper Cabral to bring LAFC level at 1-1.

LAFC: Heung-Min Son (David Martínez) 45+3' - Just minutes later, LAFC struck again as winger David Martínez laid the ball off to Heung-Min Son at the top of the box. The South Korean star rifled a low drive toward the near post, the shot ricocheting off the inside of the woodwork and into the net to give LAFC a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime.

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Andrew Moran) 73' - LAFC extended its lead midway through the second half as midfielder Andrew Moran slipped a perfectly weighted ball in behind the RSL backline. Denis Bouanga latched on to the pass and lifted a deft chip over goalkeeper Cabral, securing his brace and putting LAFC ahead 3-1.

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Jeremy Ebobisse) 87' - Closing in on full time, Jeremy Ebobisse laid the ball off to Denis Bouanga just outside the box. The Gabonese striker drove past his marker and fired a low strike into the net, completing his hat trick and sealing LAFC's 4-1 advantage.

NOTES FROM LAFC 4: 1 RSL

Vera's goal ensured that RSL has drawn first blood in 30 of its 35 games this season, now posting a 9-7-4 (W-L-T) mark when scoring first

Colombian centerback Brayan Vera scored his first goal of the 2025 campaign, marking the second successive year he has scored away at LAFC

Monday, Homegrown RSL winger Zavier Gozo departs for Chile, along with teammate Marcos Zambrano, to represent the United States U-20 team in the upcoming FIFA World Youth Championships

Just three points out of ninth place, RSL still has a chance to qualify for its fifth consecutive postseason, needing home wins the next two Saturdays against Austin and Colorado, prior to traveling to Seattle on Oct. 11 and St. Louis on Oct. 18 "Decision Day"

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral ©; DeAndre Yedlin, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alex Katranis (Sam Junqua, 46'); Zavier Gozo, Braian Ojeda (Emeka Eneli, 74'), Noel Caliskan, Diego Luna (Jesús Barea, 88'); Rwan Cruz (Diogo Gonçalves, 59'), Ariath Piol (William Agada, 59')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Tyler Wolff, Philip Quinton, Johnny Russell

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

LAFC (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris ©; Sergi Palencia, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Artem Smoliakov (Ryan Hollingshead, 70'); Eddie Segura, Mark Delgado, Timothy Tillman (Mathieu Choiniere, 70'), David Martínez (Andrew Moran, 70'), Denis Bouanga (Yaw Yeboah, 88'), Heung Min Son (Jeremy Ebobisse, 85')

Subs not used: Thomas Hasal, Ryan Raposo, Frankie Amaya, Kenneth Nielsen

Head Coach: Steve Cherundolo

Stats Summary: LAFC / RSL

Shots: 15 / 21

Shots on Goal: 9 / 4

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 6

Fouls: 14 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - 16')

LAFC: Timothy Tillman (Yellow Card - 20')







