Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 35 of the 2025 regular season. The attacker earns TOTM honors after being instrumental in helping Inter Miami secure a 3-2 win at home over D.C. United on Saturday.
Messi records his 10th TOTM selection this regular season after another performance for the books, bagging a brace and dishing out an assist to lead Inter Miami to victory. Notably, with his two goals and assist against D.C., the Argentine maestro posted his 16th game with at least one goal and one assist, tying Carlos Vela (16) for the second-most in a player's first three MLS seasons and trailing only Preki (17).
Messi's influential performance against D.C. began with a sublime line-splitting ball to assist Tadeo Allende on the play for the breakthrough goal for Inter Miami in the 35th minute.
Messi then struck twice in the second half. First, with a tidy turn and finish inside the box in the 66th minute to capitalize on a through ball from Jordi Alba, followed by a hit to the upper upper left corner from the top of the box in the 85th minute to round out the win.
Our Club captain has now tallied 22 goals this regular season and currently leads the race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, while also leading the team in assists this league campaign with 12.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt
Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende
Matchday 15: Lionel Messi
Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi
Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi
Matchday 24: Lionel Messi
Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi
Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez
Matchday 30: Baltasar Rodríguez
Matchday 35: Lionel Messi
Major League Soccer Stories from September 22, 2025
- Nashville SC Notes Week of September 22, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jonathan Dean, Jeff Gal and Chris Mueller to New Contracts - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Will Kuisel Named MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 28 - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Named Official Training Partner of Long Island Junior Soccer League - New York City FC
- Defender Joel Waterman Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35 - Chicago Fire FC
- Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 35 - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Midfielder Rafael Mosquera Called into Panama's FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Roster - New York Red Bulls
- LAFC Continues Offensive Explosion with 4-1 Win over Real Salt Lake as Carlos Vela Is Honored at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Falls 4-1 at LAFC - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Messi, Allende on Target to Lead Inter Miami CF to 3-2 Home Win Over D.C. United
- Messi, Allende on Target to Lead Inter Miami CF to 3-2 Home Win Over D.C. United
- Silvetti Called up by Argentina for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Inter Miami CF Hosts D.C. United this Saturday