Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 35 of the 2025 regular season. The attacker earns TOTM honors after being instrumental in helping Inter Miami secure a 3-2 win at home over D.C. United on Saturday.

Messi records his 10th TOTM selection this regular season after another performance for the books, bagging a brace and dishing out an assist to lead Inter Miami to victory. Notably, with his two goals and assist against D.C., the Argentine maestro posted his 16th game with at least one goal and one assist, tying Carlos Vela (16) for the second-most in a player's first three MLS seasons and trailing only Preki (17).

Messi's influential performance against D.C. began with a sublime line-splitting ball to assist Tadeo Allende on the play for the breakthrough goal for Inter Miami in the 35th minute.

Messi then struck twice in the second half. First, with a tidy turn and finish inside the box in the 66th minute to capitalize on a through ball from Jordi Alba, followed by a hit to the upper upper left corner from the top of the box in the 85th minute to round out the win.

Our Club captain has now tallied 22 goals this regular season and currently leads the race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, while also leading the team in assists this league campaign with 12.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi

Matchday 24: Lionel Messi

Matchday 26: Javier Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Telasco Segovia and Lionel Messi

Matchday 27: Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 29: Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 30: Baltasar Rodríguez

Matchday 35: Lionel Messi







