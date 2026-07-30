Inter Miami CF Unveils Cénit: Third Kit Collection, Celebrating New Home and Club Reaching New Heights

Published on July 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release









Lionel Mess in the Inter Miami CF Cénit: Third Kit Collection

(Inter Miami CF) Lionel Mess in the Inter Miami CF Cénit: Third Kit Collection(Inter Miami CF)

The highly anticipated adidas third kit collection features Royal Caribbean front and center as the Club's Official Jersey Partner, alongside Main Partners Lowe's and Nu

Inter Miami CF and Club partner adidas today unveiled Cénit, the Club's 2026 third kit collection. A striking design inspired by the arrival of the Club's new home, Nu Stadium, and a defining moment in which Inter Miami CF's vision has reached its highest point yet. The unveiling of Inter Miami CF's third kit has become one of the most anticipated moments of the season for fans around the world, offering a unique expression of the Club's identity through bold design and storytelling.

Meaning "zenith" in Spanish, Cénit represents the highest point from where the Club stands-not as a finish line, but as the clearest view yet of how far it has come and how far it can still go. The jersey features a luminous Miami White base accented with Bliss Pink, Easy Mint and black detailing. Its subtle all-over pattern draws inspiration from the architectural lines of Nu Stadium's signature canopy, symbolizing the place where players, supporters and the city now come together. The result is a clean, lifestyle-forward design that reflects Miami's unmistakable style while honoring the Club's newest chapter.

The Cénit jersey proudly brings together several of the Club's partners. Main Partner Royal Caribbean, also the Official Jersey Partner, takes center stage on the chest, while Official Jersey Sleeve Partner Lowe's is also prominently featured. Additionally, Nu, the Club's Back of Jersey Partner, makes its debut on the kit, while adidas, the Club's Official Partner, continues to play an integral role in supporting the creation of Inter Miami's iconic kits. Together, these partners are represented on a jersey that celebrates one of the most significant milestones in Club history.

Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean will host The Arrival presented by Royal Caribbean, an invitation-only, exclusive event at Nu Stadium celebrating the Club's newest arrivals: Cénit and Casemiro. To mark the launch of Cénit, the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Nu Stadium will be transformed into an iconic Miami Beach motel inspired by the collection's campaign video, bringing the world of Cénit to life through an immersive experience reserved exclusively for invited guests. The evening will also feature the official unveiling of Casemiro, as the Brazilian midfielder joins Managing Owner Jorge Mas and Co-Owner Jose Mas for a special pitch presentation followed by an introductory press conference and a meet-and-greet.

The Cénit collection extends beyond the jersey to include a jacket, T-shirt, shorts, track pants, Handball Spezial shoes, and slides, giving supporters more ways to wear Cénit beyond the field and carry this defining moment wherever they go.

Inter Miami CF players will take the pitch in the Cénit kit for the first time on August 1 when they face Columbus Crew during Lowe's Youth Fútbol Night. Adding to the excitement of the kit's on-field debut, the first 10,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive an exclusive white Youth Fútbol Night T-shirt, a special commemorative giveaway created for the occasion and featuring Lowe's branding on the sleeve.

The campaign video accompanying the launch embraces the theme "We're Home," celebrating Inter Miami CF's arrival at its new home while showcasing the diverse personalities and culture that define Miami. Featuring First Team players Lionel Messi, Facundo Mura, Mateo Silvetti and Germán Berterame, the campaign captures the connection between Club, city and supporters.

Starting today, local fans can shop the Cénit collection in person at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at the Club's first home, Inter Miami CF Stadium, as well as at the Club's Official Store at Miami International Airport, located in Terminal D between Gates 27 and 28. The Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Nu Stadium will be open to the general public today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning tomorrow, the collection will be available during regular business hours at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at Nu Stadium, now open seven days a week, as well as at retail pop-ups throughout the stadium on matchdays, including the Marriott Bonvoy VIP Entrance, West Club, Hyundai Club, and Messi Stand. Fans setting sail with Royal Caribbean will also be able to purchase the Cénit jersey onboard select ships starting this August. Fans can also purchase the new jersey at select adidas stores and MLSstore.com beginning today at 10 a.m. ET, ahead of its worldwide release on August 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Club's new home, Nu Stadium, officially opened on April 4, 2026, ushering in a historic new chapter for Inter Miami CF and delivering a world-class matchday experience in the heart of Miami. As the Club celebrates this defining moment with the launch of Cénit, fans can be part of the excitement by securing tickets and experiencing the passion of Inter Miami CF firsthand at Nu Stadium.

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2026

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