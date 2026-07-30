MLS All-Stars Defeat LIGA MX All-Stars, 4-3, in Front of over 35,000 in Charlotte

Published on July 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The MLS All-Stars defeated the LIGA MX All-Stars, 4-2, in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime before a capacity crowd of 35,197 at Bank of America Stadium. The victory improved MLS to 4-1 all-time against LIGA MX in the MLS All-Star Game. Son Heung-min scored twice in the first half to lead the MLS All-Stars to victory and earn 2026 MLS All-Star Game MVP honors.

View Son Heung-min's MLS All-Star MVP Interview HERE.

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and cultural icon Ciara headlined the MLS All-Star Halftime Show during the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

Attendance: 35,197

Scoring Summary:

LMX - Rey (Brunetta), 9'

Juan Brunetta (Tigres) delivered a curling set piece to the back post, where Luis Gabriel Rey (Chivas) headed it home to open the scoring.

MLS - Son (Gil), 20'

WATCH - Carles Gil (New England Revolution) played a perfectly weighted ball over the defense to Son Heung-min (LAFC), who took a touch before calmly finishing to level the match for the MLS All-Stars.

MLS - Son (Gil, Mukhtar) 23'

WATCH - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) found Carles Gil (New England Revolution) with a clipped pass, who's cross found Son Heung-min (LAFC), to volley home his second goal of the match.

MLS - Zinckernagel, 42'

WATCH - Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC) doubled the MLS All-Stars' lead after good work down the right created a loose ball in the box, which he buried with a first-time finish.

LMX - Salomón Rondón 50'

The LIGA MX pulled one back after a clever backheeled touch from Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul) allowed Salomon Rondon (Pachuca) to score.

MLS - Evander (Surridge), 58'

WATCH - Great combination play from Nashville SC teammates Sam Surridge and Andy Najar ended up at the feet of Evander (FC Cincinnati) who curled a beautiful shot past the defender into the corner.

LMX - José Paradela (Reyes), 90'+1

José Paradela (Cruz Azul) gave LIGA MX a lifeline when he buried Israel Reyes' (América) cross into the top corner.Game Notes:

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime featured 15 players who played at the FIFA World Cup 2026. 10 on the MLS All-Stars: Matt Freese (USA, NYCFC), Tim Ream (USA, Charlotte FC), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew, USA), Maxime Crépeau (Canada, Orlando City SC), Richie Laryea (Canada, Toronto FC), Son Heung-min (South Korea, LAFC), Lucas Herrington (Australia, Colorado Rapids), Steven Moreira (Cape Verde, Columbus Crew), Andrés Cubas (Paraguay, Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Petar Musa (Croatia, FC Dallas), and five LIGA MX All-Stars: Willer Ditta (Colombia; Cruz Azul), Israel Reyes (Mexico; Club America), Jesus Gallardo (Mexico; Toluca FC), Carlos Acevedo (Mexico; Santos Laguna), Erik Lira (Mexico; Cruz Azul)

Tim Ream is the first player in league history to go as many as 15 years between MLS All-Star selections. The USMNT captain was last an All-Star in 2011, as a young upstart with the New York Red Bulls, before departing MLS for a 13-year sojourn in England. Before Ream, the longest such gap between All-Star nods was held by Tim Howard. Another USMNT skipper, Howard was an MLS All-Star in 2003 before heading to England. He was named to his next MLS All-Star team 14 years later in 2017, while playing for the Colorado Rapids.

There were five homegrown players represented on the MLS All-Star roster: Maxime Crépeau, Matt Freese, Zavier Gozo, Julian Hall, and Andy Najar.

Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau recorded six saves for the MLS All-Stars tonight, the most since Edwin van der Sar's 10 saves for Manchester United in 2010.

Lucas Herrington is the fifth teenager to be named an MLS All-Star in their first MLS season, joining Landon Donovan and Santino Quaranta in 2001, Freddy Adu in 2004, and Ezequiel Barco in 2018.

Guilherme has scored or assisted on nearly 70% of Houston's goals so far this season (16-of-23, 69.6%). Only one player in MLS history contributed to as high a rate of his team's goals over the course of an entire season: Sebastien Le Toux for the 2010 Philadelphia Union (25-of-35, 71.4%).

Zavier Gozo has totaled 3,249 minutes and recorded 18 goal contributions over his MLS career. Those are marks only eight other players in league history have hit prior to turning 20 years old. The most recent to do such was Cade Cowell, between 2020 and 2023.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2026

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