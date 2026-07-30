Philip Zinckernagel Scores in 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Published on July 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Philip Zinckernagel of the Chicago Fire reacts after his goal at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game

(Chicago Fire FC) Philip Zinckernagel of the Chicago Fire reacts after his goal at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game(Chicago Fire FC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Chicago Fire FC winger Philip Zinckernagel and the MLS All-Stars delivered a 4-3 victory over the Liga MX All-Stars in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium. Zinckernagel became the first Fire player since 2008 to score in an MLS All-Star Game, recording a goal contribution for the second straight edition.

Zinckernagel drew a start in the annual showcase of the best in the league, kicking off the match in his customary role on the right wing. The winger was active from the opening whistle, pressing the Liga MX defense early on.

Despite a surprising opening score from Chivas defender Luis Gabriel Rey in the ninth minute, the MLS pressure paid off quickly. New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil intercepted a pass in the attacking half before finding a wide-open Son Heung-Min on the left wing. The LAFC attacker cut to his right and leveled the match in the 20th minute before combining with Gil again three minutes later to give the MLS All-Stars a 2-1 lead.

The Liga MX All-Stars regained some momentum after a flurry of changes from both sides coming out of the cooling break. But the Danish winger stayed on and sparked a counterattack in the 42nd minute that finished with a shot on goal by Houston Dynamo FC attacker Guillherme. The shot was blocked, but a late-arriving Zinckernagel put away the ball with an unstoppable volley that gave his side a 3-1 lead going into Ciara's halftime performance.

Venezuelan international and Liga MX leading goal scorer Salomon Rondón tallied 10 minutes into the second half. The dynamic Nashville SC pair of Andy Nájar and Sam Surridge combined minutes later to set up FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander, sending home the fourth and final goal of the night for MLS. Cruz Azul midfielder José Paradela scored in stoppage time, but the comeback attempt failed to materialize as the MLS All-Stars won for the second time in a row.

Notes:

After becoming the first Fire player to record a goal contribution in an MLS All-Star Game since Cuauhtémoc Blanco in 2008 in last year's edition, Philip Zinckernagel struck the first goal by a Fire player since Blanco tonight in Charlotte. The winger is the seventh player in Club history to score in the showcase.

Philip Zinckernagel became the first Fire player to start an MLS All-Star Game since the duo of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Johan Kappelhof kicked off the 2017 edition against Real Madrid CF at Soldier Field.

The match marked the fifth edition of an MLS All-Star Game contested by MLS and Liga MX. With the victory, MLS now holds a 4-1 lead all-time against the best of Liga MX.

Philip Zinckernagel was named an MLS All-Star for the second time in as many seasons with Chicago. The winger is the first Fire player to be named to two consecutive MLS All-Star Games since Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Bakary Soumare in the 2008 and 2009 editions.

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Box Score:

MLS All-Stars 4:3 Liga MX All-Stars

Goals:

LMX - Rey (1) (Brunetta 1) (WATCH) 9'

MLS - Son (1) (Gil 1) (WATCH) 20'

MLS - Son (2) (Gil 2, Mukhtar 1) (WATCH) 23'

MLS - Zinckernagel (1) (WATCH) 42'

LMX - Rondón (Silva 1, Rodríguez 1) (WATCH) 57'

MLS - Evander (1) (Surridge 1) (WATCH) 58'

LMX - Paradela (1) (Reyes 1, Gorriarán 1) (WATCH) 90+1'

Discipline:

LMX - Ditta (Caution) 41'

MLS All-Stars: GK Freese (Schwake 35'; Crépeau 63'), D Moreira (Nájar 35'; Laryea 72'), D Herrington (Ragen 46'), D Ream (capt.) (Munie 46'), D Markanich (Arfsten 46'), M Gil (Biel 35'; Müller 63'), M Bright (Westwood 35'; Cubas 63'), M Mukhtar (Evander 46'), F Zinckernagel (Dreyer 46'), F Hall (Surridge 35'; Musa), F Son (Guillherme 35'; 63')

Subs not used: None

Liga MX All-Stars: GK Acevedo (Moreno 46'), D Garza (Reyes 46'), D Méndez (Silva 46'), D Ditta (Pereira 46'), D Gallardo (Campos 46'), M Montiel (Gorriarán 46'), M Rey (Fimbres 35'; Ruíz 57'), M Lira (Romero, 46'), F Domínguez (Paradela 46'), F Morales (Rondón 46'), F Brunetta (Rodríguez 46')

Subs not used: F Castañeda

Stats Summary: MLS / LMX

Shots: 13 / 25

Shots on Goal: 8 / 16

Saves: 12 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 86.5% / 89.3%

Corners: 3 / 5

Fouls: 7 / 12

Offsides: 3 / 2

Venue: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Attendance: 35,197

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referees: Kevin Lock, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Marcos de Oliveira

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2026

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