Atlanta United Transfers Pedro Amador to Hapoel Be'er Sheva
Published on July 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the transfer of defender Pedro Amador to Hapoel Be'er Sheva of the Israeli first division for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Amador joined Atlanta on July 1, 2024 from Moreirense FC and started 40 of his 47 MLS regular season and playoff appearances, recording one goal and nine assists.
Transaction: Atlanta United transfers defender Pedro Amador to Hapoel Be'er Sheva for an undisclosed fee on July 30, 2026.
Atlanta United roster (as of July 30, 2026)
Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos
Defenders (10): Junior Alonso, Elías Báez, Dominik Chong Qui, Paulo Díaz, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**
Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres
Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Sergio Santos, Cayman Togashi
* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)
**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2026
- Atlanta United Transfers Pedro Amador to Hapoel Be'er Sheva - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Defender Olwethu Makhanya to Rangers F.C. - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Unveils Cénit: Third Kit Collection, Celebrating New Home and Club Reaching New Heights - Inter Miami CF
- Philip Zinckernagel Scores in 2026 MLS All-Star Game - Chicago Fire FC
- MLS All-Stars Defeat LIGA MX All-Stars, 4-3, in Front of over 35,000 in Charlotte - MLS
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