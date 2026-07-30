MLS All Stars Secure Victory over LIGA MX All-Stars with Inter Miami CF Midfielder Yannick Bright in Action

Published on July 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release









Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game

(Inter Miami CF) Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game(Inter Miami CF)

Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright featured as a starter for the MLS All-Stars in the team's 4-2 victory over the LIGA MX All-Stars tonight in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolin. With his participation, Bright became the fifth player in Club history to feature in an All-Star Game.

Lineup Notes

The MLS All-Stars took the pitch in North Carolina with Matt Freese in goal; the team's back four consisted of Steven Moreira, Lucas Herrington, Tim Ream, and Anthony Markanich; Carles Gil, Bright, and Hany Mukhtar started in midfield; Philip Zinckernagel, Julian Hall, and Son Heung-Min led the side in attack.

Match Action

Bright started and featured for 35 minutes in the victory for the MLS All-Stars. The team's goals were scored by Son, who bagged a first-half brace with strikes in the 20th and 23rd minutes, as well as goals from Zinckernagel in the 42nd minute and Evander in the 58th.

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