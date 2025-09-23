LAFC Weekly
Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Having secured a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season and seventh time in eight years over the weekend, LAFC now turns its attention to fighting for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. Riding a three-game winning streak, LAFC's next opportunity to climb the standings comes on the road against St. Louis CITY SC this Saturday, Sept. 27. Kickoff from Energizer Park in St. Louis, MO is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean) in Los Angeles.
In an incredible week, LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake twice with forward Son Heung-Min scoring his first hat trick for the club on Sept. 17, while Denis Bouanga became the club's all-time leading goal scorer. On Sept. 21, Bouanga recorded a hat trick of his own and became the first player in MLS history to record three consecutive 20-goal seasons. LAFC became the first team in MLS history to have a player record a hat trick in three straight games.
Bouanga and Son have combined to score the last 14 LAFC goals and together have scored 15 of LAFC's 18 goals since Son's debut on Aug. 9 in Chicago.
The Black & Gold, now 14-7-8 (50 points) in MLS play, is unbeaten in five previous matches against St. Louis (3-0-2) and is 1-0-1 on the road in the Gateway City.
The match against St. Louis will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.
