Family Four-Pack Available Now Through Thursday for October 11 Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America

Published on September 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A trio of greats-Fabián Estay, Roberto "Chorri" Palacios and Claudio Suárez-are the most recent additions to "Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America" on Saturday, Oct. 11, at PayPal Park. A Family Four-Pack for $100 is available for a limited time from now through Thursday, Sept. 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Click here, then search for the Family Four-Pack on the right-hand column.

The home of the San Jose Earthquakes will host the second edition of the "Clásico de Leyendas" series, which will be produced by Sports Media and presented by the End Prostate Cancer Alliance. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT, with a family-friendly fan fest starting at 5 p.m.

For every ticket sold, Sports Media and the Earthquakes will donate $2 to the End Prostate Cancer Alliance, an organization that supports individuals and families affected by prostate cancer by providing culturally tailored education and resources.

Chilean World Cup veteran midfielder Fabián Estay and Peruvian all-time cap leader Roberto "Chorri" Palacios join Colombian icon Carlos "El Pibe" Valderrama on the South American roster, while World Cup veteran and Concacaf Champions Cup-winning center back Claudio "El Emperador" Suárez links up with Adolfo "Bofo" Bautista, Ramón Morales and Mexico's list of heroes.

"To all the fans in San Jose and the Bay Area, I'm very excited to be coming to PayPal Park for the first time on October 11 to play for the Legends of South America against the Legends of Mexico," said Valderrama. "It will be exciting to make some new memories together, and with this game also being for a great cause to fight prostate cancer, you should definitely join us. I'll see you there!"

The remainder of the two teams' rosters are stocked full of illustrious players boasting countless accolades at both the club and international level defending their respective nations' colors in competitions as prestigious as the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Copa Libertadores.

The Legends of México will also include Francisco "Paco" Palencia, Matías Vuoso, Paul Aguilar, and Francisco "Maza" Rodríguez, just to name a few. Facing off against them are the Legends of South America, whose roster also includes César "Chelito" Delgado (Argentina), Federico Vilar (Argentina), Iván Valenciano (Colombia), Tressor Moreno (Colombia), Aquivaldo Mosquera (Colombia) and Egidio Arévalo Ríos (Uruguay), among others.

"We're excited to unite the Hispanic Bay Area community once again for our second edition of Clásico de Leyendas after last year's successful inaugural match at PayPal Park between the club legends of Chivas and America," said Sergio Sánchez, Founder and Executive Producer of Sports Media. "To be able to bring our fans another opportunity to relive treasured moments with their favorite soccer heroes and to do it for such a great cause like the End Prostate Cancer Alliance is proof that soccer can be more than just a game."

Fans are encouraged to come early and enjoy the "Fiesta Latina," a vibrant family-friendly celebration with live entertainment, food and music, featuring MC El Compa Gil from La Raza 93.3 FM, bandas, DJ Klan and more.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com. For information on group tickets, please email groups@sjearthquakes.com or call 408-556-7700 and select option 3.







